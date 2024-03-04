A Big Change in the Works for Popular Austin Tapas Bar

Kalimotxo is exiting the building — the space it occupied within Hestia, that is. This Spanish tapas restaurant and cocktail lounge is relocating to a space inside the Arrive Austin hotel, and its final service in its current location will be on March 16. Its new space, formerly Vixen’s Wedding, is expected to open this summer. Kalimotxo opened in November 2019 and was the first standalone bar from the folks behind Emmer & Rye.

“The new, larger space will allow us to offer a full dinner menu and expand Kalimotxo’s bar offerings,” executive chef Kevin Fink said in a press release.

So, what’s going into the space in Hestia? That will become Hestia Bar and will open on March 21. “Our goal for Hestia Bar is to be the perfect complement to Hestia’s menu centered around the hearth, while also serving as a great standalone bar with cocktails,” Fink said.

The space will get a complete design overhaul, and Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group’s bar director, Kate Houser, will devise a menu heavy on martinis and other cocktails. It will also have a raw bar and specialty items from the Hestia menu.

Hestia Bar will open on March 21 at 607 W. 3rd St. in Austin. It will be open on weekdays from 5 to 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 11 p.m.