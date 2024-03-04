This Chinese Spot Is Marching Out of Its Food Hall Home

Little Wu will depart its spot in the Faregrounds Food Hall at the end of March. In a statement, the restaurant announced its lease is up, and the owners have decided not to renew. While the release says they will focus on the two existing Wu Chow locations and its sister restaurant, Swiss Attic, for now, they are contemplating opening Little Wu in the future, at a new location. Diners have until March 31 to pop in and grab some dumplings at the food hall.

Taco Bell partners with San Antonio chef

2024 James Beard semifinalist for Best Chef, Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin of Best Quality Daughter in San Antonio, is one of three chefs nationwide selected to partner with Taco Bell in a new program “that supports and connects emerging culinary talent from around the nation, opening the door for chefs to co-create and take tacos to new places through their own cultural exploration,” according to a press release. The challenge? Reimagine the Crunchwrap Supreme. Customers can try the Dobbertin remix of the menu item at select locations for a limited time this year.

Get a barbecue fix on your British Airways flight

No need to pack it in the carry-on — British Airways announced in a press release that it is partnering with Franklin Barbecue to produce limited edition bottles of its barbecue sauce, which will be labeled BA-B-Q sauce. Those bottles, in five-ounce increments, will be gifted to folks on the flights from London to Austin. Additionally, flyers between the two cities in March will be served a barbecue menu inspired by Texas (although not necessarily cooked by Franklin — the menu was created by British Airways’ executive chef Mark Brega). This is all in celebration of a decade of flights between the two cities and has nothing to do with South By Southwest. Riiiiight.

Wine for the People in Fredericksburg

After closing its Austin tasting room in 2023, Wine for the People is open in Fredericksburg in partnership with William Chris Wine Company. Winemaker Rae Wilson, who is one of a handful of women who holds the position in Texas, will lead an International Women’s Day roundtable at the location on March 8, featuring a conversation with other local women winemakers, bites, and a glass of the brand’s 2022 Dandy Rosé. Dandy Rosé will see its Austin release at the Frances Modern Inn in a party on March 10 — tickets are available online for both.

