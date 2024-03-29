Finally, Acclaimed Mexican Restaurant Nixta Taqueria Is Fully Reopened

After seven long months of dealing with permitting issues and construction, East Austin Mexican restaurant Nixta Taqueria is now fully open at 2512 East 12th street as of March 26 in the Chestnut neighborhood.

Co-owners chef Edgar Rico and Sara Mardanbigi posted on Instagram that it has cost them almost $300,000 to re-do their heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems and increase the amps of their meter box in order to be compliant with the City of Austin’s codes. This now means the restaurant can serve people within its indoor dine-in room and the outdoor covered patio.

The restaurant had to temporarily suddenly close in August 2023 because a City of Austin technician said the restaurant was using too much amperage, which was supposed to be a quick fix. That devolved into being told that the restaurant was not up to code because of an older air conditioning unit on site even though they had secured permits when it opened in 2019 already. Since then, the restaurant has been open in various alfresco capacities while dealing with these upgrades.

It’s (not) a bad idea

Okay, so we at Eater know it’s been a while since we last did one of these news round-ups, but we just had to include this one. During pop star Olivia Rodrigo’s sold-out show on February 28 at Moody Center, she jumped out of a fanciful three-tier fake cake built by Austin-based shop Pretty Shitty Cakes.

Easy Tiger’s alleged tipping issue

As reported by Austin Business Journal, a former employee of Austin bakery/beer garden mini-chain Easy Tiger had filed a report with the U.S. Department of Labor alleging that the company wasn’t distributing money from the tip pool properly to front-of-house employees at its South Lamar location, and that it was giving tips to managers and other back-of-house employees who weren’t technically eligible for those tips in May 2023.

Per the publication, Easy Tiger chef and partner David Normal said that this was a mistake and that they paid out the staffers that should have gotten those tips. The publication also notes that the Labor Department didn’t comment because the investigation is still happening.

Historically-deemed dive bar

Austin dive bar Deep Eddy Cabaret secured its historical site designation, as reported by Austin Business Journal.

Tracking Austin restaurant openings

Growing Austin burger drive-thru chain P. Terry’s opened its newest location in East Austin this month. The 2425 East Seventh Street drive-thru, walk-up window, and dine-in patio spot opened on March 14.

Austin cafe Fleet Coffee opened its third location in town during South by Southwest. The new location is at 804 Congress Avenue, Suite 101 — the former Caffe Medici walk-up space in mid-March. Unlike its predecessor, the cafe is open for walk-up service, but there is a patio too. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day. The team also had opened but also closed its Phoenix location.

Campus bar Victory Lap opened an on-site restaurant on March 22. The 504 West 24th Street restaurant is positioned as a diner, serving dishes like sandwiches, Frito pies, chicken tenders, hot dogs, nachos, and much more.

Downtown hotel restaurant Arriba Abajo — which took over what had been Thompson Austin’s rooftop bar and lounge Wax Myrtles — opened on March 1. Dishes include wagyu barbacoa taquitos, lobster quesadilla in a pizza-style, and salmon al pastor. This is considered a limited service opening as the same is still undergoing renovations which will be completed in May.

Tracking Austin restaurant and food truck closures

LGBTQ Mexican cafe Dorothy’s in the Hornsby Bend neighborhood closed on March 14. The Instagram post announcing the shutter notes that the decision to close was a “difficult” one but that they would like to reopen eventually in a new location. Co-owners Alex Lopez and Val Galvan opened the restaurant in February 2023.

North Shoal Creek morning restaurant Humpty’s Wall of Breakfast closed on March 22. It had opened at 8820 Burnet Road, Suite 502 in March 2021

Austing food truck Otoshi closed up its location at McKinney distillery Fierce Whiskers on March 15. The truck, known for its Japanese skewers, notes that the shutter is just “for now.” It had opened in October 2022.

National publications highlight Austin restaurants

First, Bon Appetit included the essential Austin bakery Comadre Panadería in its report on creative bakers in the nation. The writer highlighted owner and baker Mariela Camacho’s Xicana-Texan sweets like the pink sheet cake and conchas.

And then, the same food publication included chef Bobsmith of the forthcoming Lao’d Up restaurant in its feature about internationally-inspired smash burgers. The chef’s smash burger — which was served at his now-closed truck Sekse Fud Ko — is a Laotian version that came with a pork sausage patty, chili paste, bacon, American cheese, and cucumber pickles.

Finally, as part of Southern Living’s best of 2024 awards earlier this month, several Austin restaurants received nods. Franklin Barbecue was named the best barbecue spot in the state and Mexican restaurant Veracruz Fonda (from the Veracruz All Natural team) was named as the best new restaurant in the state. The cover also features Austinites Matthew and Camila McConaughey.

Tracking Austin drink events

London cocktail spot Amaro Bar is coming to Austin for a pop-up event with downtown bar Here Nor There on Monday, April 8. The British bar’s beverage director and head mixologist Elon Soddu will be mixing drinks courtesy of Mexican brand Tequila Herradura such as the Kiwi Margarita and pomegranate negroni. Tickets are $80, available through Here Nor There’s mobile app. It runs from 9 p.m. to midnight.

