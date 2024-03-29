 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Popular Wine Bar Chain Is Opening Two First-Ever Austin Locations

Postino Wine Cafe is coming to Zilker this year and Bryker Woods in 2025

by Nadia Chaudhury
A table of food.
The bruschetta board at Postino.
Postino
Nadia Chaudhury is the editor of Eater Austin covering food and pop culture, as well as a photographer, writer, and frequent panel moderator and podcast guest.

A national wine bar chain is making its way into Austin with two locations this year. Postino Wine Cafe will be opening first in the Zilker neighborhood at 1301 South Lamar Boulevard in the summer and then in the Bryker Woods neighborhood at 1612 West 35th Street sometime in 2025.

The casual restaurant’s global wine list — focusing mostly on European, Pacific Northwest, Californian, South American, and Australian wines (no Texas unfortunately) — will be available by the glass or bottle. Then there’s Texas beers, lemonades, palmers, coffee, and teas. The New American cafe-style menu includes lunch and dinner dishes such as panini, bruschetta boards, salads, and more.

The South Lamar restaurant will be found on the ground floor of a new mixed-use development building, with ai indoor dining room and a patio. Expect garage doors, walnut wine wall, midcentury furniture, The name of the chain is the Italian word for “postman.”

A round sofa in a restaurant.
A nook at Postino.
Postino
A high-top table with shelves full of bottles in the back.
A table at Postino.
Postino

Postino started in 2009 by co-founders CEO Lauren Bailey and Craig DeMarco in Arizona under the Upward Projects company, which oversees a big portfolio of chain restaurants, none of which are in Austin. Postino has locations in Houston and Dallas and San Antonio (with a second coming to that city later).

Back in 2017, another popular wine bar chain, Barcelona Wine Bar, was supposed to open its first Austin location in Plaza Saltillo, but that never happened.

Postino Wine Cafe [Bryker Woods]

1612 West 35th Street, Austin, Texas 78731 Visit Website

Postino Wine Cafe [South Lamar]

1301 South Lamar Boulevard, Austin, Texas 78704 Visit Website

