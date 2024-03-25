One of Austin’s Essential Restaurants Finally Reopens in Downtown

A stalwart Austin restaurant is finally reopening this month after 18 months of its temporary closure. Parkside is reopening on 301 East Sixth Street starting on Monday, March 25.

The restaurant’s namesake Parkside Projects parent company and owner/chef Shawn Cirkiel had closed the business in September 2022 so that the space could undergo major renovations. The idea was that it was supposed to reopen in February 2023 — ahead of that year’s South by Southwest (SXSW) — but, because it’s Austin, it took much longer. So instead of several months, it was closed for a year and a half — though it did host SXSW events for the European Union earlier this month.

The new renovations — done by firm Page Paul Architectures — include a shinier new dining room with new booths, white oak floors, tiled designs, a vestibule, and new private dining room. The kitchen itself was upgraded, with the addition of a new wood-burning grill. There were updates made to the second-floor event space to increase its capacity, plus a larger private bar space and a new covered patio that faces Sixth Street.

Courtesy of the new wood-burning grill, there are new dishes such as the grilled Caesar salad, grilled sweet potatoes with honey mustard, striped bass with a pistachio pesto, and a tri-tip steak roasted garlic. And then other new dishes also include lamb-pastrami ribs, roasted cod with a tomato basil-crust, and crab celeriac remoulade. The rest of the food menu remains the same, including its raw bar, mac and cheese, and bacon cheeseburger, as well as its good Wednesday happy hour with half-off oyster platters and bottles of sparkling wines.

Cirkiel opened Parkside in 2008 in the middle of downtown Austin, during a time where there wasn’t much higher-end dining in the area. He and the company followed that with next-door Neapolitan pizzeria Backspace, Italian restaurant Olive & June, and juice cafe Jugo, alongside the 800 Congress event space.

Recently, Parkside Projects closed its North Loop Tex-Mex restaurant Vamonos in February, which is turning into the forever-home of Thai-Chinese restaurant P Thai’s Khao Man Gai.

Parkside is opening for dinner with reservations available daily from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.