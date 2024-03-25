Favorite Chinese Dim Sum Restaurant Is Now Back in Austin

After being closed for three years, Austin Chinese restaurant New Fortune is now back serving dim sum and the such in a new location. The returned New Fortune 2 is now found in northwest Austin at 12300 Farm-to-Market Road 620 near the Anderson Mill neighborhood as of March 21.

Under owner and chef William Wong, New Fortune 2’s menu remains essentially the same. There’s all-day dim sum with all sorts of dumplings — such as soup, crystal shrimp, spicy Sichuan wontons, and pan-fried basil chicken — as well as sweet and savory buns and bao, sesame balls, egg rolls, sticky rice, and turnip cakes.

Then there is its all-day regular menu full of expected dishes like soups (including a crab meat and fish maw) and appetizers (dumplings, crispy salted chicken). For entrees, there are clay pot dishes (salty fish, beef short ribs), and then general dishes rooted in vegetables, tofu, seafood, beef, baked rack of lamb, pork (including a Beijing-style pork ribs), chicken, noodles, and rices. For daytime services, there’s the Hunan-style lunch specials with entrees accompanied with soup, egg rolls, and rice.

The team behind the original New Fortune ran another popular Chinese/dim sum restaurant, T&S Seafood, from 2005 to 2014. Then they opened New Fortune in North Lamar in 2014, and closed it in April 2021 because of the pandemic, but there had been plans to eventually reopen elsewhere. In the meantime, Wong still runs another Chinese and dim sum restaurant, Jade, in Davenport Ranch since 2017.

The Farm-to-Market Road address had previously been pan-Asian restaurant Jenna’s Asian Kitchen, which ran from 2015 to 2019.

New Fortune 2’s hours are from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and then from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. The table-service space includes indoor dine-in services.

