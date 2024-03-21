This Austin Pop-Up Bakery Is All About Savory Pot Pies

There’s a home bakery in Austin that is highly focused on savory pot pies. Pie in the Sky Baking Co., which started in in the fall of 2023 with Instagram and online orders.

Through Pie in the Sky, owner/baker/founder Julie Nguyen serves a curated menu of savory six-inch pot pies made with her hand-made rough-puff crust. There’s the classic chicken pot pie, made with white meat, a creamy roasted bone bone gravy, and vegetables. And there’s a vegetarian pie with mushrooms.

Per her Vietnamese background, there’s a beef pot pie with pho inflections, made with bo kho spices and lemongrass. “My beef pot pie is a fusion of flavors of my Vietnamese roots and the equally nostalgic, American classic beef and potato pot pie,” she writes. Her idea of a comforting beef dish is bò kho, essentially a Vietnamese beef strew. Her personal way of eating it is through dipping a baguette into the broth, which made her realize that the recipe would work well as a pot pie.

The pie drops always include the chicken pot pie, with a second changing one. She shares she sometimes offers sweet pies and baked goods. There is no set schedule for sales at this point, but she’ll announce them on Instagram.

“Food is my love language,” she writes over email. “Nostalgia is my obsession.” As a kid whose parents were immigrant refugees, Nguyen spent time with her grandmother. That’s where she cultivated her love of cooking while her parents were working, growing up in the 1980s, helping take care of her cousins.

“Growing up in the ’80s in a new age of convenience, we looked forward to having frozen pop pies from the grocery store on occasion,” she writes over email, such as Banquet, Swanson, and Marie Callender’s (if the latter was on sale). She had always enjoyed cooking. “My favorite meals to cook are the ones that you can’t rush, hence my love for savory pies. They are the ultimate comfort food,” she writes.

Nguyen attempted to make a turkey pot pie in 2013, where she made the baked good with Thanksgiving leftovers. Making the dough was a daunting task for her, but it turned out that it tasted good even though it looked “pretty rustic,” as she explained. That sparked a new passion for savory pot pies. Eventually, she created her own chicken pot pie recipe.

For Valentine’s Day in February 2020, Nguyen created a flyer offering her coworkers pie sales at her day job in a tech company. “To my delight, they were a hit, ad the orders kept coming.” And, given the timing, she began Pie in the Sky Baking Co. at the beginning of the COVID pandemic that March, through which she sold pies to friends, family, neighbors, and coworkers.

Nguyen grew the scope of her business by launching orders through Instagram and food-ordering platform Hotplate in October 2023. Recently, she is working with Crestview neighborhood retail shop Parker + Scott for pickups in the North Austin area.

In the meantime, Nguyen is checking out ghost kitchens to be able to expand her operations so that she could sell at farmers markets and potentially offer wholesales at grocery stores. Eventually and ideally, she’d love to be able to open her own bakery and cafe.

But until then, keep an eye out on Pie in the Sky’s Instagram account for pie drop announcements.