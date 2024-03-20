This Isn’t ‘Top Chef’ Austin Contender Kévin D’Andrea’s First Time Cooking on Television

This season of Top Chef is bursting with Austin talent, with not just one but two local chefs on the long-running cooking reality competition. Local chefs Kévin D’Andrea (French bakery Foliepops) and Amanda Turner (Southern restaurant Olamaie) are among the culinary hotshots battling it out as the show heads to Wisconsin for its 21st season. And not to mention that the winner of season 10, Kristin Kish — the chef/partner of downtown restaurant Arlo Grey — is the new host. And here is Eater Austin’s first of two interviews with the Austin contestants.

Kévin D’Andrea, originally from France, is no stranger to the Top Chef franchise. He placed second during the sixth season of the French edition. Currently, he’s owner/executive chef of Foliepops, an Austin wholesale bakery focused on tartelettes.

Ahead of the season premiere on Wednesday, March 20 at 8 p.m. on Bravo, Eater Austin caught up with D’Andrea about competing with yourself, having fun the second time around, navigating languages, and more.

Eater Austin: You were a finalist on France’s Top Chef in 2015. What inspired you to return?

Kévin D’Andrea: Top Chef has been a huge part of my life. It’s part of my DNA. I love this challenge, the program. I love what it does for the chef and the industry. It motivates impassioned young people to become chefs. Learning the process of coming into this industry, and helping grow and change the mentality around food. It also shows people, ‘We’re putting our heart and everything on the plate.’ When you come into our establishment, we try to give you as much love as we can.

How have you grown in the years between your first run and this current season?

I arrived in America almost seven years ago . The vision of American food, in terms of consuming, it’s completely different than [in] my country. Now, I’m 33. I know more about the business and understand how to make a beautiful product and sell it in the most scalable way, to share my passion and love about how to make good food for the most people.

How did it feel walking into the kitchen again in a different country?

I didn’t know Tom [Colicchio] or Gail [Simmons]. I vaguely knew Kristin. So I really went into the unknown. I was like, ‘Let’s just have fun, and just try to show your personality as much as you can and who you are.’ It was a great feeling.

There’s another Austin chef this season, Amanda Turner.

She’s become a very, very good friend of mine. We have a beer maybe once a week.

Did having another Austinite there make you more comfortable?

Yeah, but you have to keep in mind, it’s a competition, you know what I mean?

Top Chef is really like a competition with yourself. You have to learn very fast. You have to be on your A-game every day.

It’s high-pressure, high-stress, but we’re used to that. It’s just a different level of stress. It’s not ‘satisfy your client every day with the best product you can.’ Now, you have to learn the judges’ palates flavor-wise, and I had absolutely no clue.

English is not my first language. Sometimes, it was very overwhelming in my brain. When I come home [in normal life], I call my family, we talk in French. When I was on set, I was talking in English all the time. Zero French. Your brain is just absolutely boiling. But it’s a fun experience. It’s just a full immersion.

Did you get advice from any previous contestants?

No. Imagine, just to put it in perspective, you’re going to France six years ago, and you’re doing a television show. [And then] it was two years of the COVID pandemic. Even Amanda was like, ‘I had no clue you were in Austin and you were a finalist on Top Chef France.’

Also, I [became the full owner of] Foliepops right after COVID lockdowns. It’s the whole process of: maybe I need to focus on myself right now and not watch what’s going on around. So I was not reaching out, but Top Chef happened [all of a sudden]. I wasn’t planning to do that. It was another challenge in my life and my career, but I was just like, ‘Yeah, sure, why not?’

Did anything surprise you about this experience?

Top Chef France and America are two different programs. Top Chef France, we don’t have the Quickfire challenge. We have more time to cook. Top Chef America is really [run] on instinct. It’s a beautiful vision of: What can you do as a chef [with an idea] popping in your head, and just making it work?

Is there anything else you want people to know?

Right now, I’m really into the war on processed foods. We really need to change the way we consume. If you look on the television right now, every commercial is Taco Bell, McDonald’s, beers, soda, all that stuff. I really think, as a community, as humans, we need to fight that and make sure we’re eating good.

But eating healthy doesn’t mean eating boiled, disgusting broccoli and boiled, rubbery chicken. That’s what I’m doing and trying to explain with my little tartelettes. You can treat yourself good, but if the ingredient list is long, just run away. If you eat a chocolate, it’s supposed to have cocoa butter, sugar, and vanilla, powdered milk maybe. But if you see some word you don’t understand, just run away.

We are what we eat, and it’s really, to me, the most important thing right now. We can treat ourselves with good stuff, but make sure we’re looking behind the package.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.