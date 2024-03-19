A New Indoor Mini-Golf Course Opens in East Austin With Elaborate Cocktails

A location of an elaborate indoor mini-golf course, restaurant, and bar chain is opening its first Texas location in East Austin this month. Holey Moley will open at 807 East Fourth Street starting on Friday, March 22

Holey Moley’s Austin location includes indoor highly-decorated three nine-hole courses with aesthetics inspired by movies and pop culture moments. There’s also an outdoor patio with a stage and dining area, as well as a private karaoke room as well as many graffiti artworks done by local artists.

And then, Holey Moley’s restaurant, Caddyshack, serves up general American dishes. That means burgers and sandwiches (a club melt with fried chicken, chopped brisket); pizza with gluten-free options; salads; appetizers like nachos, sliders, and grilled elote corn ribs; mac and cheese; kids meals; and desserts (churros, floats).

Drinks-wise, there are elaborately-presented cocktails like the Rub a Dub in the Tub, a gin-Aperol-lime juice-peach-prosecco beverage served in a bathtub-like container with small rubber duckie toys; the Pop Till You Drop, a vodka-lime-watermelon-prosecco drink in a unicorn mug; or the two-portion cocktails. There are also nonalcoholic options, beers (draft, towers, bottles, buckets), and wines by the glass or bottle.

The venue is family-friendly until 8 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, after which only people 21 years and older can enter the space. Its general hours are from noon to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. Reservations for mini-golf and karaoke can be booked online, though there is room for walk-ins.

Holey Moley operates under Australian company Funlab, which runs all sorts of activity-focused spaces. The first American location opened in Denver in September 2023. Then there’s the Houston location which will open on Friday, April 19, and then plans for a San Francisco one opening next year.

So Holey Moley had suddenly taken over what had been former business hub the Native, which contained several restaurants and food trucks that had to either close or relocate, in the spring of 2023. However, Japanese omakase restaurant Toshokan relocated to another East Austin space, the Pershing, in July 2023, during the construction period. The idea is that the Eater Award-winning restaurant would reopen within the indoor golf course space and operate two locations. A rep for Holey Moley confirmed that Toshokan will reopen in the space.

Originally, the Native opened as a hostel with a restaurant and bar in 2017. When the COVID pandemic began in March 2020, it closed its hostel operations and shifted into becoming a business incubator hub instead.

Related 18 Austin Bars With More to Do Than Just Drink