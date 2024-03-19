A New Korean Restaurant Opens in Brentwood With Tofu Soups and Marinated Crab

A new Korean restaurant with meat, vegetables, and tofu took over the former vegan restaurant space in the Bentwood neighborhood this month. An Nyeong K Tofu and BBQ is found at 5011 Burnet Road as of mid-March.

The main star of An Nyeong K Tofu and BBQ’s menu is its tofu soups, available in various combinations and choices. There’s varying spice levels from “not spicy” to “super hot;” bases such as the original with mushrooms and meats, seafood, kimchi, a vegetarian one with loads of vegetable, and ham and cheese; plus the option to add ramen or udon noodles.

Then there are Korean barbecue dishes: beef short ribs, beef, spicy pork, and chicken. And elsewhere on the menu is the raw marinated crab special, appetizers like tteok-bokki (rice cakes) and seafood pancakes; and rice dishes. The restaurant will serve cold noodles later on, per its website. For drinks, there’s an array of sodas.

The main name of the restaurant — “an nyeong” — is Korean for “hello.” There are indoor dine-in services. Its hours are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Citizen Eatery, with an American-ish vegan menu, had operated at the Burnet Road address from October 2016 to December 2023. Co-owners Michael and Aimee Moyer explained the shutter on Instagram as being because they were “unable to navigate the challenges of our ever-changing market.” At the time, they teased that something new was coming into te space.

Before Citizen Eatery, the address was the site of American restaurant 416 Bar & Grille, which had been the first food business in the space when the complex was new, from February 2015 to July 2016.

Related Amazing Korean Restaurants in Austin