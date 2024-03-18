Beloved Texas Cake Shop Returns as a Home Bakery in Buda

A shuttered bakery in Buda reopened as a home bakery this spring. Sweet Cakes 4 U, which closed in closed in 2023 after ten years of service, returned as a home bakery business since March 12.

Co-owners mother Dolores Diaz and daughter Victoria Diaz had to modify their pickup menu because of Texas cottage food laws which dictate what home bakers are allowed to sell. This means eight-inch square cakes in flavors like double-chocolate and sweet vanilla (which will be available weekly), along with rotating ones like red velvet and pineapple-upside-down. And then there will be other baked goods like white chocolate chip/walnut blondies, s’mores squares, and pound cakes by the slice.

When the Diazes shuttered Sweet Cakes in March 2023, it wasn’t an easy decision for the family. “Our lives had been the shop for the last decade and it was scary thinking of doing anything else,” Victoria wrote over email. But they had to close then. “The rising cost of goods and the shortness of staff was not helping us. It was putting a lot of stress not only on my mom but on our employees as well. They had been working very hard and we are still extremely grateful for them.”

After the physical bakery closed, people asked if they’d ever do home pickups, and they said no because Dolores — who had been leading the baking — wanted to take a break from the baking business. But then, after some time away, in October 2023, she decided to come back to the bakery business but in a different form.

For the first week, Sweet Cakes had accepted orders through Facebook and Instagram messaging, but that was too overwhelming. Now orders can be places via a Google form page. Weekly menus for timed pickups on Fridays and Saturdays will be placed on the Monday before at 11 a.m., with advanced payment via Venmo and Cash App. The Buda address will be disclosed after orders are confirmed.

