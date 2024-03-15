A Rainey Street Bar Closed Right Before SXSW

Downtown Austin bar Stagger Lee suddenly closed in early March. The bar’s last day of service at 87 Rainey Street, along with that location of American-ish restaurant Thunder Chief, was on March 3, just before South by Southwest (SXSW).

A rep for Stagger’s ownership company FBR Management told Eater that the shutter happened because it was the end of the bar’s lease and there was an “inability to agree on updated terms.” The company doesn’t have any plans to relocate and reopen the bar elsewhere. Thunder Chief’s other location at another FBR bar, Lavaca Street Bar on South Lamar, remains open.

The FBR team had opened the bar also during SXSW in March 2019. They took over what had been New American bar No Va, which opened in August 2013 and closed in June 2017.

FBR is growing with other bars though. There’s that planned expansion of Christmas-forever dive bar Lala’s into South Austin, it’s behind the relocation of campus bar Cain & Abel’s, there’s upcoming Pflugerville brewpub Old Gregg Brewery, and it’s helping with Miami hospitality company Lost Boy & Co.’s two downtown Austin hotel bars and restaurants.

Related Where to Eat and Drink on Rainey Street in Austin