Two Big-Deal Chefs From Mexico Open a New Downtown Austin Restaurant

A new modern Mexican restaurant from two big-name chefs from Mexico, is opening in Austin this month. Mexta will open in downtown Austin at 106 East Sixth Street, Suite 110 starting on Friday, March 22.

Mexta — whose name is a mash-up of “Mexico” and the abbreviation for Austin — boasts what is describes as “Mexican gastronomy.” This means higher-end pan-Mexican dishes, such as tetelas (masa) with pork belly cracklings and grilled avocado; shrimp aguachile; slow-cooked pork belly served with a peanut sauce, and cauliflower with salsa macha. Desserts include arroz con leche (rice pudding) and the chocomaíz, a masa brownie with salted toffee butter, carmelized popcorn, and a chocolate powder.

Behind the restaurant are co-founders chefs Jonatan Gómez Luna Torres and Mikel Alonso Garcia, Jesús Chávez, Benjamin Arriola, and Rodrigo Quintanilla. The chefs, Torres and Garcia, are two of the co-founders of the Culinary Institute of Southwest University out in El Paso.

Torres grew up in Mexico City, and eventually opened Mexican fine-dining restaurant Le Chique in Cancun in 2008, which nabbed a spot on the Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants since 2018.

Garcia grew up in southwestern France and studied cooking in Spain, after which he moved to Mexico City to work. He opened Basque-style restaurant Biko with co-owner Bruno Oteiza, also in 2008. That landed on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants; and the Latin American edition since its inauguration in 2013 (it closed in 2017). The pair also worked on Riviera Maya resort restaurant Cocina de Autor.

Mica Rousseau is the restaurant’s mixologist, where he developed its cocktail menu. He is the co-owner of Mexico City cocktail bar Casa Prunes, and before that, he had been the head bartender of the Fifty Mills bar at the Four Seasons in Mexico City

Mexta’s drinks includes cocktails as well as lots of mezcals, sotols, and tequilas. Drinks include a mole Old Fashioned; the Palomazo, a paloma made with a beetroot shrub; and the ¿Margarita? with mezcal and Champagne. Mexta is found in downtown’s Littlefield building, taking over what had been the Simi Estiatorio space. That Greek restaurant had suddenly closed in March 2022 because of very messy circumstances.

Mexta’s revamped space was designed by architect Carlos Castroparedes, adding in wooden ceilings and stone details. There’s the main indoor dining room and bar and the upstairs private dining room.

Mexta’s hours are from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and then from 4 p.m. to midnight Thursday through Saturday. There are indoor dine-in services.

Related Where to Eat and Drink in Downtown Austin