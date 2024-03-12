JewBoy Burgers Opens a Burrito Restaurant Inside an Austin Campus Bar

One of Austin’s best burger spots, the El Pasoan-Jewish restaurant JewBoy Burgers, underwent two major changes this year. First, a location of its offshoot JewBoy Sliders closed in downtown Austin in the food hall Fareground at the end of March. And then, owner Mo Pittle is embarking on a brand-new restaurant, JewBoy Cantina, within West Campus dive bar and music venue Hole in the Wall, which opened as of April 5.

Pittle opened the Fareground location of JewBoy Sliders at 111 Congress Avenue in April 2023. He decided to not renew his lease because, as he tells Eater over email, “it was a combination of staffing/labor issues and my desire to control the narrative.” He thinks that the setting of a restaurant is important — “Atmosphere and the ability to interact with your customers is a big part of my narrative, and I just felt like I wasn’t able to achieve that there.”

Also closing down within the Fareground at the same time is Chinese restaurant Wu Chow’s stall Little Wu’s. The last day of services was on March 31. There are still locations of JewBoy Sliders in truck form on East Sixth at Violet Crown Social Club and South Lamar at Gibson Street Bar.

And then, Pittle opened JewBoy Cantina at the Hole in the Wall at 2538 Guadalupe Street earlier this month. The restaurant serves burritos (which JewBoy Burgers does too, with breakfast and lunch/dinner versions); flautas with smoked chicken, brisket, or potatoes; nachos; small tacos with either potatoes, picadillo, or both; its signature sliders; and loaded fries.

JewBoy Cantina’s burritos made with homemade tortillas and fillings with “a greater focus on sauces and salsas,” Pittle notes. “People here will probably think of them as big tacos, but they’d be wrong.” He was taken with the idea of doing burritos, because, to him, it’s “the Philly cheesesteak of the border (or maybe it’s the other way around, the sandwich is the burrito of the East Coast?).” Pittle cites his El Paso burrito inspirations such as Mexican restaurant Lucy’s machaca, Rafa’s chile verde, and Cazares’s picadillo.

Pittle notes that the team will smoke its own meats for the flautas, which will be served more Mexican-style with lettuce, crema, and cheese. The small tacos is a reference to a Chihuahuita, Texas store, Ben’s Grocery, that made small tacos served in a brown bag into which they’d also add lettuce and cheese. “You’d get this bag, tear it open, and start putting your little tacos together with homemade salsa,” he says.

Pittle always wanted to open something by campus, especially because he went to the University of Texas at Austin and he had worked at now-relocated bar Cain and Abel’s as a doorman. “I loved the vibe that came with being a student hang,” he writes to Eater. Recently, Hole in the Wall owner Will Tanner — who also had lived in El Paso — reached out to him about opening something at the bar. Pittle jumped at the idea of doing something different from burgers and sliders, and specifically landed on burritos.

JewBoy Cantina is taking over the restaurant space in the back of Hole in the Wall, which recently was home to a location of vegan burger restaurant Arlo’s. Pittle served sliders at the bar during South by Southwest-related shows.

Pittle started JewBoy Burgers as a food truck in 2016. He morphed that trailer into a restaurant in Rosedale in August 2020. Then he opened another restaurant, JewBoy Sub Shop, in Allandale in March 2021, where he serves up East Coast-style sandwiches. And then he expanded with the truck offshoot, JewBoy Sliders, where he serves slider versions of the burgers, in October 2022, now with two food trucks in Austin.

JewBoy Cantina’s hours are from 4 to 10 p.m. daily with indoor and outdoor dine-in areas. Lunch and late-night hours will be added later.

