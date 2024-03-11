Outstanding Thai Chinese Street Food Stall Finds a New Restaurant Home in Austin

Short-lived Austin Thai Chinese street food stall P Thai’s Khao Man Gai found a forever-home this year. The new and relocated P Thai’s Khao Man Gai restaurant will be found at 4807 Airport Boulevard in North Loop, at some point this year, in the former Vamonos space.

From the original P Thai’s stall within the Hong Kong Supermarket, owner and chef Thai Changthong served Thai-style khao man gai, essentially a Thai-Chinese-style of chicken and rice with soup, as well as a fried chicken version and other food specials. He opened the restaurant in July 2023, but had to close the business in January 2024 because the supermarket closed down.

P Thai’s 2.0 will naturally offer its famous khao man gai. And Changthong is excited to expand with other broader Thai Chinese cuisines, including dishes inspired by Bangkok’s Chinatown neighborhood along Yaowarat Road, as he tells Eater over Instagram direct-messaging.

Changthong, who is also the chef/founder/owner of another Austin Thai restaurant Thai Kun, had been looking for a new location for the restaurant that would also allow him to expand the menu. He heard that Austin hospitality group Parkside Projects’s Tex-Mex restaurant Vamonos closed in the North Loop in February. The chef knew Parkside owner Shawn Cirkiel when he would dine at Thai Kun’s food truck back in the day, and reached out about leasing the address, and it worked out.

The new P Thai’s doesn’t have an opening date yet as Changthong is figuring out the space.