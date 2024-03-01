 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Endo Brings an Intimate Omakase Experience to Central Austin in March

Chef Endo Yasuhiro will lead the kitchen

Wednesday, March 6, will bring something new to town: Endo, a 10-seat omakase restaurant, will open its doors. It is named after chef Endo Yasuhiro, who spent much of his career at the famed Sushi Nakazawa and is backed by owners Taiki Wakayama and Darrel Oribello, who also have Sazan Ramen and Daikboku in Austin and each have more restaurants across the country. Daisuke Nakazawa, who heads Sushi Nakazawa in New York City, is also a creative contributor to Endo. Before running his well-known sushi restaurant, he studied under Jiro Ono, a famed Tokyo chef who was the focus of the Netflix documentary Dreams of Jiro.

With all that cred established, what we know about Endo is that it will feature a fresh menu daily based on the best available ingredients and that Yasuhiro will use techniques that date back to Japan’s Edo Era (1603 to 1868), including dry-aging, salt-curing, smoking, and zuke (soy sauce marination) to treat the fish. And fish will be sourced from all over, from the East Coast to Tokyo.

Endo also features a bar serving rare Japanese whiskey, signature cocktails, sake, and a beer and wine list. Reservations to Endo are available now, with daily seatings at 5:30 and 8 p.m.

Endo is located at 609 W. 29th Street.

