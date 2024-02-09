Very Fun Austin Asian Cocktail Pop-Up Returns With a Lunar New Year Event

Austin’s really fun Asian cocktail pop-up Daijoubu comes back to Austin with a Lunar New Year event later this month. The Year of the Blue Dragon dinner is a collaboration between Daijoubu’s Sharon Yeung and Caer Maiko and chef Jo Chan of French restaurant Bureau de Poste. There will be a four-course meal with dishes like roasted duck, dumplings with shrimp and scallops, noodles,and desserts, paired alongside scotch cocktails made with Johnnie Walker. It takes place at the Hyde Park restaurant on 4300 Speedway on Sunday, February 18 with seatings at 5:30 and 8 p.m. Tickets are $200.

Tracking Austin food truck-related openings

A new what-had-been members-only pickleball court opened to the public last month. Other Racquet Social Club opened to the public on January 28 at 2717 Manor Road in the Blackland neighborhood. People can reserve the pickleball courts and have access to the two on-site food trucks, burger truck NADC and barbecue truck B. Cooper Barbecue. The venue opened to members in fall of 2023.

Bao truck Bunboy moved into a new location after its original address, Oskar Blues Brewery, closed suddenly in November 2023. It’s now parked at Wanderlust Wine Co.’s downtown location as of February 2 at 610 North I-35.

More international accolades for Austin spots

A bunch of other Austin restaurants and bars also made it to the 50 Best’s Discovery list, joining Roosevelt Room. Those include Central East Austin restaurant Franklin Barbecue (“one of Texas’ finest and most popular barbecue purveyors”), downtown fine-dining restaurant Hestia (“entirely Texan take on high-end dining”), Central East Austin neighborhood bar Nickel City (“They’ve won just about every award going and for good reason”), downtown cocktail bar Small Victory (“best kept cocktail secrets”), and Bouldin Creek Korean American wine restaurant Underdog (“cheerful South Austin wine bar with a pedigree”).

Tracking Austin food pop-ups

Austin chef Chanda Mau’s next Cambodian food pop-up, Ming Da’s Cambodian Kitchen, takes place today. It’s happening at Terrazzo Tea in East Austin at 1923 East Seventh Street on Friday, February 9 from 5 to 9 p.m. The menu includes items like salaw machu krueng (an eggplant-based sour soup).

Austin’s newest Top Chef contestant Amanda Turner is hosting another event of her fun fried chicken sandwich-meets-Dungeons & Dragons pop-up next week. The Fiery Talon event will take place at Sour Duck Market in the Blackland neighborhood at 1814 East Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard on Monday, February 12 starting at 6 p.m. until everything is sold out.

Austin barbecue truck Distant Relatives pitmaster Damien Brockway and Jamaican food spot Mama A’s chef Nia Ashanti are hosting a pop-up collaboration next week. The menu includes a la carte dishes like coco bread, rice and peas, beef or spinach patties, jerk chicken or pork, and brown stew chicken. It’ll be available at Royal Blue Grocery in downtown at 609 Congress Avenue on Tuesday, February 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tracking Austin openings

Austin burger chain Mighty Fine opened a new location in Kyle this week. The fast-casual restaurant is found at 19460 I-35 South as of February 8. This is its seventh overall location.

Austin coffee shop Idlewild opened a new location within the South by Southwest Headquarters building in downtown as of January 31. It’s open at 1400 Lavaca Street on the weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.