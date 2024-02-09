 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A New Dog Park and Bar Is Coming to East Austin With Cocktails and a Food Truck

Bark House Social will open on East Cesar Chavez in the spring

by Nadia Chaudhury
A rendering of a wooden outdoor space with outdoor dine-in areas.
A rendering of Bark House Social.
Rendering: Bark House Social
The dog-friendly city of Austin is getting another dog park-slash-bar this year. This one’s Bark House Social, which will be found in the Govalle neighborhood at 5022 East Cesar Chavez Street starting sometime in the spring of 2024.

For dogs, Bark House Social will have an acre-wide off-leash turfed park. There will also be a dedicated area for shyer and/or smaller dogs. And then, because it does get hot, there will be a splash area. For humans, Bark will have a bar serving up cocktails and beers, as well as coffee and nonalcoholic beverages. Human-food-wise, there will be a to-be-named food truck that will serve Latin-ish dishes. There will be lots of outdoor spaces naturally.

Bark House co-owners Christian Vargas and Sandra Tanaka, who run their own dog daycare and boarding company in Atlanta. in Austin, they’re working with business consultant Jill Dretzka, who runs Work & Woof, an Austin-based dog daycare and coworking space.

Bark House’s membership will include daily, six-month, and yearly rates. The two also plan on expanding the dog park/bar into other areas of Austin and elsewhere in Texas.

In recent dog park-restaurant-bar openings, Dallas-based Mutts Canine Cantina opened in Lakelike in November 2023. It has plans for two other locations at to-be-determined addresses in the city.

A rendering of a grassy outdoor area with people on a bench and a dog.
A rendering of Bark House Social’s dog area.
Rendering: Bark House Social

Bark House Social

5022 East Cesar Chavez Street, Austin, Texas 78702 Visit Website

