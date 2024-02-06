 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Mexican Restaurant Replaces Closed Downtown Austin Hotel Spot

Plus, Claire Saffitz makes kolaches with an Austin chef, and more news

by Nadia Chaudhury
Two women drinking at a bar.
The forthcoming Arriba Abajo will serve dishes from the Oaxaca, Yucatán, and Tulum regions, alongside cocktails and mezcals.
Thompson Hotel
Downtown hotel the Thompson announced the restaurant that is replacing the shuttered poolside space Wax Myrtle’s. It’s Mexican restaurant Arriba Abajo, which will be found at 506 San Jacinto Boulevard starting on Friday, March 1. The Mexican menu will take its cues from the Oaxaca, Yucatán, and Tulum regions, alongside cocktails and mezcals. The food was developed by Hyatt’s head of culinary development chef Marc Marrone. The name stems from the Mexican phrase for toasting drinks. The full saying is “arriba, abajo, al centro, y pa’ dentro,” which translates to “up, down, to the front, and inside.” The hotel closed Wax Myrtle’s, which had opened in February 2022 with the rest of the hotel, closed in December.

A YouTube chef star bakes Austin kolaches

Chef and cookbook author Claire Saffitz posted a video on her YouTube channel exploring kolaches and klobásníky with Austin chef Jesse Griffiths. The two make kolaches with wild persimmon jam and klobásníky with wild turkey boudin. The Dai Due chef also talked about his forthcoming cookbook, the Turkey Book.

Tracking pop-ups and events

Chef Zechariah Perez et. al’s fun food pop-up Emma Diner is having an event at Community Garden tonight. The menu includes oyster mushroom chalupas with deviled eggs, an upside-down cake, and charred carrots. It starts at 6 p.m. at 1401 Cedar Avenue, Suite 2 in the Chestnut neighborhood

Zilker New American restaurant Elementary is doing a collaboration dinner with also-Zilker Australian cafe cafe Proud Mary. The four-course family-style meal highlights New Zealand cuisines, led by chefs Colter Peck and Sean Henley, with cocktail pairings. It takes place on Wednesday, February 7 at 2043 South Lamar Boulevard from 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $150.

Foursquare

Dai Due

2406 Manor Road, , TX 78722 (512) 524-0688 Visit Website

Thompson Austin

506 San Jacinto Boulevard, , TX 78701 (737) 787-1234 Visit Website

Proud Mary Coffee

2043 South Lamar Boulevard, , TX 78704 (512) 551-2901 Visit Website

Elementary

2026 South Lamar Boulevard, , TX 78704 (737) 349-9531 Visit Website

