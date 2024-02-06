Stellar Farmers Market Bagel Stand Opens a New Austin Truck

Austin farmers market stand David Doughie’s — known for its New York-style bagels — is going to be opening a new food truck. David Doughie’s Bagelry will be found at Lustre Pearl South on 10400 Menchaca Road in the far south Austin starting on Sunday, March 17.

Co-founders and couple chef Devin Broder and Ashley Broder announced their plans through their newsletter and Instagram. The truck will serve their New York-style sourdough bagels made using Barton Springs Mill flours in flavors like everything, za’atar, and jalapeno-cheddar cheese, with mini-versions too. Then there are along with cream cheeses and schmears like scallion cream cheese, smoked salmon cream cheese, and honey butter.

The food truck’s newer items will include expanded smoked and cured offerings, like smoked salmon, pastrami-smoked salmon, smoked white fish, and more. Plus they’ll be able to add more fun cream cheeses and schmears. They’re also going to add egg sandwiches. And then they’ll add snacky items on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 4 p.m., such as bagel chips with dips and pickle bowls.

David Doughie’s first day of service is a limited one from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Generally, orders will be placed via QR code found on-site.

The Broders began their bagel journey by making the bread roll at home during the pandemic. They turned it into a pop-up in August 2022, and then it morphed into a farmers market stand at the Texas Farmers Market at Lakeline in November 2022.

Currently, David Doughie’s offers preorders for pickups and in-person orders at the Texas Farmers Market’s Lakeline and Mueller markets.

Lustre Pearl South’s current food trucks are Praxis Coffee Roasters, fried chicken spot Pollos Las Abuelas, and burger and sandwich spot the Perfect Bite.

Update, March 15: This article, originally published on February 6, has been updated with David Doughie’s food truck opening date and details.