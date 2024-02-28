An Austin Kid Whose Family Runs a Food Truck Is Competing in ‘Masterchef Junior’

This season of Masterchef Junior — where young kids compete in the cooking television series — features an Austin kid who comes from a food truck family. Kristell Jean — whose grandmother and aunt run Mexican seafood taco truck Ensenada ATX. The season nine premiere of the show airs on Monday, March 4 at 7 p.m.

Jean is very, very excited to have filmed the show, something she’s dreamed of for awhile. “When I was little, I love pretending being on the show, and cooking” she tells Eater, recounting how she’d have her younger brother pretend to be the host demanding she plates her food faster. “It was so much fun,” she says.

“I was excited because I was confident,” she says. “You know what? I think I’m going to get in.” When she and her family found out she made it, they were very happy and “dancing around.”

Being on the show was a dream come true that was both exciting and terrifying. “It was amazing, but it was a little bit scary,” Jean says, “because, come on, you’re cooking for Gordon Ramsay.”

Cooking and eating is part of who Jean is, and she cooks on her own often. She shares that she likes making empanadas, breakfast items, and pork belly. Her favorite way of cooking the latter is simple: olive oil, salt, and pepper. “I love cooking because it brings family and friends together, trying all of these amazing flavors and foods,” she says.

“My family taught me how to cook,” Jean shares. She often helps out her grandmother, Liz Everett, and aunt Stephanie Everett Martin, at their food truck Ensenada, where her mother Christina also chips in. She actually even sells her brownies at the truck, because she noticed that the menu didn’t have any desserts and insisted on making her’s. “Brownies are so delicious,” she says, explaining that she prefers them to be gooey.

Along with cooking, Jean loves to eat too, as she rattles off a long list of her favorite restaurants and food trucks around town (besides Ensenada, obviously). These include Cuantos Tacos, Nixta Taqueria (“They have these amazing flavors,” she says, pointing to the beet tostada, “I never tried beets before, but when I tried it, it was so good.”), Discada, and Lin Asian Bar (“they have the best dumplings in the world”). She also recounts her food journeys through her Instagram (run by her mother).

Jean’s family opened their food truck in June 2022, after moving to Austin from the Mexican region of Ensenada.