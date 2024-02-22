 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Two Boba Tea Cafe Chains Are Opening in the Austin Area

There’s Fat Bee in Round Rock and the Alley in Cedar Park

by Nadia Chaudhury
A drink with milk and brown tea in a clear cup.
The brown sugar boba at the Alley.
The Alley/Facebook
Nadia Chaudhury is the editor of Eater Austin covering food and pop culture, as well as a photographer, writer, and frequent panel moderator and podcast guest.

Two boba tea cafe chains are coming to the greater Austin area this year. First, there’s the national chain Fat Bee Cafe with its first-ever Texas location in Round Rock at 1312 Round Rock Avenue, which opened on February 16. Then there’s international chain the Alley, which is opening in Cedar Park at 1468 East Whitestone Boulevard, Suite 400 sometime in early 2024.

Fat Bee Cafe is a Vietnamese cafe chain serving up all sorts of teas: boba, fruit, milk, slushies. Then there are mix-ins like bobas (duh), jellies, and bursts. There’s also coffee drinks like cold brews and espresso-based beverages. For dessert, there are croffles (croissant-waffles) with toppings such as cinnamon sugar or Oreo crumble.

The company started in Overland Park, Kansas in 2017. Since then, it has expanded elsewhere in Kansas and in Missouri, Ohio, Washington state.

A tray of teas and waffles.
Teas and croffles at Fat Bee.
Fat Bee Cafe/Facebook

The Alley serves up what it calls “deerioca” drinks — its logo is an antlered deer and it has boba teas — in a variety of flavors such as brown sugar, ube creme, and matcha. Then there are teas, fresh fruit drinks, what it calls “snow velvet” drinks (teas with cheese foam), milk teas, yogurt drinks, and much more. There’s also a bunch of desserts, including croffles, sweet and savory.

Chiu Mao Ting founded Alley in 2013 in Taiwan, and has since expanded with locations across the world, including throughout Asia, Europe, Australia, Canada, and America. In Texas, there are cafes in Katy, Plano, and Garland.

Fat Bee Cafe [Round Rock]

1312 Round Rock Avenue, Round Rock, Texas 78681 Visit Website

The Alley [Cedar Park]

1468 East Whitestone Boulevard, Suite 400, Cedar Park, Texas 78613 Visit Website

