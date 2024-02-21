 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

North Loop Tex-Mex Restaurant Is Closed

Parkside Projects’s Vamonos shuttered in mid-February

by Nadia Chaudhury
A plate of tacos.
Tacos from Vamonos.
Vamonos
Nadia Chaudhury is the editor of Eater Austin covering food and pop culture, as well as a photographer, writer, and frequent panel moderator and podcast guest.

A Tex-Mex restaurant has closed suddenly in the North Loop neighborhood. Vamonos’s last day of service at 4807 Airport Boulevard was sometime in mid-February.

Shawn Cirkiel, the owner and main chef of Vamonos’s parent company Parkside Projects, confirmed the shutter to Eater Austin. He wrote over email that the restaurant’s partner, restaurateur Chris Martinez had to shutter the business “due to an insurance liability renewal issue that we couldn’t help resolve.”

Parkside Projects opened Vamonos in April 2019, serving up a casual Tex-Mex menu with dishes like tacos and puffy tacoos; enchiladas; quesadillas; quesos; grilled entrees like skirt steaks, Texas Gulf shrimp, and redfish; margaritas, Mexican martinis, and much more.

And, in fact, before Vamonos, the address was home to a different Parkside business, Spanish tapas restaurant Bullfight, which operated from September 2015 to June 2018. It had closed so the company could turn into something that was “more in line with our neighborhood and community,” according to the shutter announcement post.

Other restaurants under Parkside Projects are pizzeria Backspace, Italian restaurant Olive & June, and juice bar Jugo. There’s also the namesake restaurant Parkside in downtown Austin, which is still temporarily closed since September 2022 for renovations. It’s expected to reopen soon. (There’s also a satellite location in the Austin airport.)

Vamonos

4807 Airport Boulevard, , TX 78751 (512) 474-2029 Visit Website

