Lakeway Cookie Bakery Is Going to Open in South Austin

A bakery out in Lakeway is going to be opening closer to Austin proper this year. Love & Cookies will open at 1701 South Lamar Boulevard starting sometime in late March 2024. The menu, from owner and baker Ashley Cameron, includes loads of cookies, such as the Ashley, a chocolate chip cookie; the Whitney, an oatmeal-raisin-spiced cookie; and the Susie, a cranberry-vanilla-pecan cookie. There are gluten-free options too, as well as brownies, cinnamon rolls, deep-dish cookie cakes, coffee, and ice cream. The last item makes sense given that the new bakery is taking over the space that was previously dairy-free ice cream shop NadaMoo and, before that, Venezia Italian Gelato.

Cameron opened her original bakery in Lakeway at 1200 Lakeway Drive, Suite 3 in October 2021. Before that, she had been selling baked goods from her home, making baked goods using family recipes. She won H-E-B’s Quest for Texas competition in March 2023, which led to her frozen cookie doughs being sold in the markets.

When Love & Cookies’s second bakery opens, its hours will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and then 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Austin brewery award winners

The Texas Craft Brewers Guild announced the winners of its annual Texas Craft Brewers Cup on February 17. Austin awardees include Hold Out Brewing, Austin Beerworks, Batch, Blue Owl Brewing, Central District Brewing, Fast Friends Beer Company, Jester King Brewery, Live Oak Brewing Company, Meanwhile Brewing, Oddwood Brewing, the Brewtorium, Vacancy Brewing, and Zilker Brewing Company.

Tracking food truck and restaurant closures

Coffee and pastry truck Coffee + Crisp closed in the Domain this month. Its last day of service at 3220 Amy Donovan Plaza was on February 11. The truck, which opened in 2019, was run by catering and events company Kurant Events, which also seems to have closed down.

Austin Chinese/Japanese restaurant Fat Dragon closed down its Barrington Oaks sushi restaurant temporarily in January, per Community Impact. Fat Dragon Sushi Bar co-owners and doctors Humphrey Ho and May Chen told the publication it was because of labor shortage. They opened the sushi restaurant in November 2023.

Austin food truck relocation

Puerto Rican fusion food truck Plantain Bar has a new home after it closed at its previous location in January. It’s now parked at far South Austin bar and music venue the Far Out as of mid-February.

Austin bakery gets national recognition

Austin bakery Cookie Rich was featured on The Today Show in a segment about comfort foods last week. The morning show highlighted chef Lorin Peters’s decadent sandwich cookies

State publication’s restaurant accolades

Texas Monthly’s best restaurants of 2024 list is here, with two Austin restaurants nabbing slots. Number six is French restaurant Bureau de Poste by chef Jo Chan and number 10 is Mediterranean restaurant Ezov by chef Berty Richter under the Emmer & Rye group.

Tracking Texas food and drink events

Willie Nelson’s big food event before his also-big one-day music festival Luck Reunion, the Potluck 2024, is happening again this March during South by Southwest. The not-Texas participating chefs are Chicago’s Rick Bayless, nonprofit Wholesome Wave co-founder chef Michel Nischan, Portland’s BJ Smith, New Orleans’s Amarys Koenig-Herndon and Jordan Herndon, Los Angeles’s Zak Walters, and New York chef and author Gabrielle Hamilton. And then the Texas chefs are Austin restaurant Nixta Taqueria’s Edgar Rico, Houston restaurant Bludorn’s Aaron Bludorn, Austin cafe Little Ola’s Biscuits’s Jules Stoddard, and Austin Southern restaurant’s Michael Fotisjek. And, yes, Nelson will perform. The event is already sold out, but it happens on Wednesday, March 13.

Hotel restaurant and cafe news

The Sonesta Bee Cave hotel opened a new coffee shop. The Hive Coffee Shop is found at 12525 Bee Cave Parkway as of February 14. The cafe is found at the hotel’s entrance with coffee, espressos, danishes, muffins, croissant egg sandwiches, breakfast tacos, and more. Its hours are from 6:30 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday and then from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Travis Heights Hotel Saint Cecilia has a new food menu in its lounge developed by chef Philip Speer, only available to guests and members of the hotel. The revamped menu includes a cheeseburger with a beef patty and brie cheese; club sandwich with French ham, bacon, and pain de mie; salmon with lentils; pastries; salads; and vegan and gluten-free items. Speer is the co-owner and chef of downtown Austin Mexican restaurant Comedor.