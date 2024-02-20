Downtown Austin Ping-Pong Bar Has Closed

Downtown Austin ping-pong bar and restaurant Smash ATX has closed. Its last day at 213 West Fifth Street was on Saturday, February 17.

Smash offered ping-pong tables accompanied by American/New American casual foods like burgers, sandwiches, and flatbreads, plus drinks like beers and cocktails. The website doesn’t work anymore and Google lists Smash as being “permanently closed.” General manager Ben Brandl confirmed the shutter and the bar’s last day of service.

Real estate blog the Towers reports that the address is being turned into a two-hotel development, Embassy Suites and Tempo by Hilton. So presumably, Smash closed for the impending construction of the project, which is also supposed to include a restaurant.

Before Smash, the ping-pong bar had been Spin, which was a New York-based chain that debuted its Austin location in May 2018. Spin closed in March 2020 because of the pandemic, and then it turned into Smash ATX in October 2021 under different ownership.

And then, before Spin, the West Fifth address was the home of blues bar and venue Antone’s, which had relocated to the eastern downtown area.

(h/t Reddit)

Update, 2:24 p.m.: This article, originally published at 12:10 p.m., has been updated to confirm Smash’s shutter and last day of service.