Hattie B’s Previews Hot Chicken Dishes Ahead of Austin Restaurant Opening

Nashville hot chicken chain Hattie B’s is previewing its spicy poultry through a collaboration with Austin-based Asian smokehouse mini-chain Loro this week. There are several dishes that will be available. The meat-based ones are the hot chicken rice bowl where Hattie B’s chicken bites are accompanied with coconut rice, pickles, chicken skin furikake, Thai herbs, and a miso-based sauce; and then there’s the hot chicken sandwich, with Hattie B’s chicken, pimento cheese, that same miso sauce and chicken skin furikake. Then there are oak-smoked collards with a spicy maple syrup, sesame noodles with that furikake; wonton chips and burnt-ends cheese dip; and some cocktails.

The items have been available at all locations of Loro, including the Austin one, starting on February 1, and will run through Sunday, February 4, through dine-in and Uber Eats delivery services.

Hattie B’s Austin location on South Lamar is expected to open sometime in late February.

Lauded New York bakery is popping up in Austin

The next of Zilker neighborhood hotel Loren’s monthly bakery pop-ups started its residency this week. This time, it’s New York’s Breads Bakery. The lineup includes its famed chocolate babka, chocolate rugelach, cinnamon rolls, lemon cakes, banana chocolate chip cakes, and much more. The pop-up started on February 1 and will run through Thursday, February 29, with hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at Loren’s cafe. Like the previous pop-ups, a portion of these proceeds will go to the hotel’s carbon footprint offsetting nonprofit Loren Roots Imperative.

Food-centered theater performance

A new art piece is happening in Austin this week. Food examines what dining and food is through a dinner party format for a multi-sensory interactive experience, through creator, co-director, and performer Geoff Sobelle. It takes place at the McCullough Theatre on the University of Texas at Austin campus, and premiered on February 1 with showtimes through Sunday, February 4.

Austin restaurant’s outside-of-Texas opening

Austin-based growing Japanese restaurant Uchi opened its first Arizona location this week. The Scottsdale restaurant opened on Thursday, February 1.

Tracking Austin food events

Tis the season for chili cookoffs. The first is the Chili Cold Blood Chili Cook-Off at Sagebrush. On deck will be a bunch of chilis, where people can vote for the audience awards, and judges will determine the other categories; plus there’s live music. There’s a $10 donation to the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians, as a tribute to late Austin musician Nick Curran. It takes place on Saturday, February 2 from 1 to 7 p.m.

And then there’s Jo’s Coffee’s annual one at the South Congress location. Those who want to try out all the chilis can buy $25 wrist bands, and the proceeds will go towards Austin meal support collective Free Lunch. There are also other activities like a fire competition, a raffle, and live music. It takes place on Sunday, February 4 from noon to 3 p.m. (Remember that the coffee shop’s staffers are also petitioning the business to raise its minimum wage threshold.)

Zilker wine bar Hopscotch started a new monthly series where the team offers literary-themed cocktails and dishes. The first one happened on January 22, centered on Alice in Wonderland, with cocktails like the Mad Hatter Tea (gin, Lillet blanc, bergamot liqueur, and clarified milk) and the rabbit agnolotti with razor clams. The next date is on Monday, February 5; co-owner Chris Arial tells Eater that future themes include Fahrenheit 451, To Kill a Mockingbird, and the Great Gatsby.

