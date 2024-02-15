A Texas Seafood Boil Restaurant With Lots of Crabs Is Opening in Austin

Texas-based seafood chain the Boiling Crab is opening a location in Austin this year. It’ll be found in the Linc at 6406 North I-35. There is no opening timeline yet, but its website notes that it’s “coming soon.”

At Boiling Crab, people are able to pick their choice(s) of seafood, such as Dungeness crab, blue crab, lobster, and clams; which are then steamed or boiled; and then they can add sauces and spice levels such as lemon-pepper. There are also fried seafood baskets such as catfish and oysters; chicken tenders; fries; chicken wings; gumbo; and much more. Diners are encouraged to wear a bib while they eat because of the mess. For drinks, there are sodas, teas, beers, margaritas, and micheladas,

This is the first Austin location of Boiling Crab, which was founded in 2004 by Sinh Nguyen and Dada Ngo in Seadrift, Texas.

Doughnut shop shutter?

Austin doughnut shop Lola’s Donuts seems to be closed now. Founder Olivia O’Neal (the also-founder and owner of Sugar Mama’s Bakeshop) had started the bakery in 2020, where she dished out brioche doughnuts, but it turns out she sold the business in the spring of 2022. Since then, the bakery seemed to have switched to wholesale and catering orders, but now it seems closed.

Related 17 of the Finest Seafood Restaurants in Austin

Food truck relocation

Austin food truck Jive Turkey moved from East Riverside into West Campus this month. It’s now found at sports bar Victory Lap at 504 West 24th Street as of February 11. University of Texas at Austin Longhorn player Deandre Moore and his mother, chef Taleea Moore opened the original truck in August 2023, serving turkey-based dishes like the burger, cornbread bowl, and deep-fried turkey tacos. Its hours will be from 4 p.m. to midnight Sunday through Wednesday and 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday; it plans on opening earlier when there are morning sports games.

Tracking Austin food events

Mexican seafood restaurant Este’s sous chef Alejandra Kuri is taking over next-door spot Bar Toti for a Mexican Lebanese food pop-up. Items will include Arabic breads, grilled mushroom shish barak (dumplings), fish kibbeh atop tostadas, as well as cocktails and wines from bar manager Patrick Wasetis. It started on February 14 and runs through Sunday, February 18 at 2113 Manor Road in the evenings.

East Austin wine bar Lolo is celebrating its fourth anniversary with a week-long party. There will be dishes from Bad Larry Burger Club, Austin Oyster Co., and Nixta Taqueria individually each day from Thursday, February 15 through Sunday, February 18 at 1504 East Sixth Street.

Austin restaurant expands into Colorado

The Aspen location of Austin Thai restaurant Sway opened earlier this month. This is the first time it has expanded outside of Austin. It’s found at 308 East Hopkins Street, as of February 7.

Related Where to Dig Into Great Doughnuts in Austin