Austin Chinese Restaurant Gets Into the Take-Home Noodle Kit Game

Austin Chinese American restaurant Lotus Chinese expanded with a whole new company dedicated to selling noodle kits. Hungry Tiger opened with pickups from Lotus’s address in the Domain Northside of 11501 Rock Rose, Suite 152 as of February 1.

Hungry Tiger’s sole noodle kit option currently is the sesame chile noodles. The package comes with fresh noodles, house-made chile oil, a sesame peanut topping, sweet soy sauce, and sesame sauces. There’s a notecard explaining how to cook the noodles, which can be served either warm or cold, as well as optional meats, tofu, and vegetables per the home cook’s choosing.

Co-owners Jessica and Gary Wu had started thinking about launching Hungry Tiger at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Because of its impacts on the restaurants and labor, they wanted to “explore technology and [see] how we could leverage it to produce the same quality products efficiently,” as Jessica writes to Eater. In 2023, the couple started experimenting on various Asian noodles and dumplings — something they knew well already because of their restaurant — in ways that would be easy for people to make at home. Then they were able to launch the company this year.

Hungry Tiger is actually also providing the noodles for Austin modern Chinese restaurant Zoé Tong. Jessica explains to Eater: “It was a natural partnership for us because we are both local to Austin and Chinese concepts that value creativity and playfulness for our food.” Those include the cold sesame noodles and the stir-fried lamb noodles. And, naturally, Hungry Tiger makes Lotus Chinese’s noodles.

There are also potential partnerships with other local Chinese restaurants in the works, where Hungry will make noodles such as ramen, for the businesses. Since Hungry Tiger’s full tagline is “dumplings and noodles,” the shop will be working on other kits that will feature different types of noodles as well as dumplings.

Currently, Hungry Tiger orders can be placed online via Lotus Chinese’s website with pickups at the restaurant.

The Wus’ restaurant journey started in New York, where they opened fast-casual Chinese American sandwich shop General Tso’Boy as a pop-up. The couple moved to Austin in 2016 and opened the physical location up in the Rock Rose. They closed the restaurant in 2017 and turned the space into an expansion of Miami Chinese and Chinese barbecue spot Lotus + Cleaver in 2018. They changed the name to Lotus Chinese sometime in 2019.

