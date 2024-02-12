 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A New Farmers Market Stand Shares Hawaiian Doughnuts With the Austin Area

Wiki-licious North ATX is serving up masaladas in Round Rock

by Nadia Chaudhury
Halved doughnuts with red jelly in the centers.
Masaladas from Wiki-licious North ATX.
Wiki-licious North ATX
Nadia Chaudhury is the editor of Eater Austin covering food and pop culture, as well as a photographer, writer, and frequent panel moderator and podcast guest.

A bakery chain boasting of Hawaiian doughnuts malasadas came to Austin this year in the form of a farmers market stand this year. Wiki-licious North ATX opened at the Round Rock Farmers Market at 201 University Oaks Boulevard as of January 6.

The star of Wiki-licious’s menu is the malasada — fried, yeast-based, eggy, fluffy doughnuts with Portuguese and Hawaiian roots that are rolls in sugar and oftentimes filled with custards and jams. The Round Rock farmers market’s menu includes options like guava and cream cheese, strawberry and whipped cream, key lime, raspberry, coconut, chocolate, and mango, which are sold by the box.

The farmers market stand is run by franchisees Mily Mena and Jeph Chery with their daughter Nayeliz. The couple’s daughter had spent some time in Hawai‘i with her aunt and family in 2023, where she had malasadas for the first time. When she came back, the family tried to find the sweets in Texas, which is when they discovered national chain Wiki-licious. They visited the Killeen location and tried some of the sweets. “One bite into a passionfruit malasada and I was transported back to growing up in Puerto Rico,” Mily writes to Eater. “The passionfruit, guava, and mango malasadas gave me the warm and fuzzies.” That’s when they decided to embark on the franchise in the Austin area.

While the Round Rock location is currently operating out of the farmers market, Mena and Chery want to open a physical location and a food truck under the Wiki-licious name.

Wiki-licious the chain started by Amy Johnson in Alaska, where she started off by selling malasadas and shaved ice at events. he doughnuts were popular, so she turned it into a proper bakery in June 2020. And then she started franchising out the company. There are Texas locations in San Antonio, Galveston, Lubbock, and the Dallas-Fort Worth area; plus Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Nebraska, New Mexico, and Utah.

Wiki-licious North ATX is found at the Round Rock Farmers Market on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wiki-licious North ATX

201 University Oaks Boulevard, Round Rock, Texas 78665 Visit Website

