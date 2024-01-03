Clarksville Bakery Swedish Hill Closed, But Will Open a Temporary Outpost

Clarksville bakery and restaurant Swedish Hill closed in January ahead of a big development construction project, but it’s not going away forever.

Swedish’s last day of service at 1120 West Sixth Street was on Sunday, January 14. And then the bakery will reopen in a temporary spot sometime in mid-February in the same Clarksville neighborhood. Dubbed Little Swedish Hill or the Swedish Hill Outpost, the interim location will be found at 1128 West Sixth Street. The menu remains the same, with baked goods, sandwiches, coffees, salads, soups, teas, breads, and more. While it’ll be dedicated to takeout and pickup orders with a deli case, there’s an outdoor dine-in area nearby. Its catering branch will still offer cakes and custom cakes for pickups and deliveries.

However, before that temporary location opens, Swedish is hosting a pop-up at nearby sibling spot Howards Bar this weekend. The bake sale will happen on Sunday, February 4 from 8 to 11 a.m. or until everything is sold out. On deck will be sweet and savory croissants, cinnamon rolls, bagels, breads, and cupcakes.

Once the construction that is taking over the West Sixth block of Swedish’s original home is over, the bakery will reopen permanently in the new mixed-use development, Sixth&Blanco. The project, which is co-developed by parent company McGuire Moorman Lambert Hospitality (MML) and designed by architecture firm Herzog & de Meuron, will include a hotel and other to-be-announced restaurants. Everything will open in late 2026.

Swedish Hill was originally the longtime Austin spot Sweetish Hill Bakery, which opened in Central East Austin in 1975 by co-founders Patricia Bauer-Slate and Tom Neuhaus. It relocated onto the West Sixth address in 1990, newly led by Jim Murphy. MML took over the bakery in September 2018, and renamed and reopened it in August 2019.

The West Sixth block contains a bunch of MML businesses: Pecan Square Cafe, Clark’s Oyster Bar, Rosie’s Wine Bar, and Howards Bar.

When the temporarily Swedish Hill opens eventually, its hours will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Update, January 31: This article, originally published on January 3, has been updated to include Swedish Hill’s pop-up and the status of the opening of the temporary outpost.