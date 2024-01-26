 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Easy Tiger Is Closing in East Austin in the Spring

The South Lamar and Linc beer gardens/restaurants/bakeries are staying open

by Nadia Chaudhury
A tray of a giant pretzel and sausages.
Sausages and pretzels from Easy Tiger.
Easy Tiger
Austin beer garden-slash-restaurant-slash-bakery mini-chain Easy Tiger is closing its East Austin location in the spring. The last day of service for Easy Tiger on 1501 East Seventh Street will be sometime in the end of April 2024.

Easy Tiger’s marketing manager Gillian Navarro confirmed the East Seventh shutter to Eater. She shared a statement by Easy Tiger co-founder and head baker David Norman, who explained that the location had to close “due to a combination of challenging weather conditions and increased costs, we cannot see a path forward for Easy Tiger at this location.” He noted that the company is looking to relocate that staff into positions at its other two locations on South Lamar and in the Linc.

Normal also noted that Easy Tiger’s general bread and pastry production won’t be interrupted by the eventual closure because that East Austin location didn’t have an in-house bakery.

People toasting with beer cups outside at a picnic table.
The beer garden at Easy Tiger on East Seventh Street.
Easy Tiger

Easy Tiger began in 2012 as a bakery, restaurant and beer garden in downtown Austin on East Sixth Street. And then, under then-parent hospitality group ELM expanded with a location within the Whole Foods in Cedar Park in 2017 (which closed in 2020), that standalone space in the Linc in 2018, and then within downtown food hall Fareground also in 2018.

But then Easy Tiger broke off from ELM in early 2018, and eventually closed that Fareground location in early 2019. The original Easy Tiger in downtown closed in 2020 due to the pandemic. And, following that, the company opened a new location on South Lamar in the former Red’s Porch space later that same year.

And then, East Seventh Easy Tiger opened in early 2021, It took over what had been previously an event space run by Austin restaurant group Parkside Projects, and before that, fancy French restaurant LaV. The address had a large outdoor area as well as an indoor space.

A room with a concrete floor, tables of people.
The indoor space at Easy Tiger on East Seventh.
Easy Tiger

