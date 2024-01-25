Fancy Department Store and Cafe Closed Suddenly on South Congress

Fancy hip national department store chain Neighborhood Goods and its on-site restaurants, has closed or will be closing all of its locations throughout the country, as reported by Beauty Independent. This includes the Austin location on South Congress with its cafe Prim and Proper, which seemed to have suddenly closed without any notice in late December 2023, as confirmed by Dallas Morning News.

Austin Business Journal reported in November 2023 that Neighborhood Goods was going to close, according to broker Jeremy Zidell. Its Instagram page is now empty, and its website only lists the New York City location.The Dallas-Fort Worth-based business opened its Austin location in March 2020, with its on-site cafe Prim and Proper opening later that year.

Co-founders Matt Alexander and Mark Masinter began the business in Plano in 2017

Pizza truck expands up north

Food truck Pedroso’s Pizza opened a new location in Round Rock this month. The new food truck, Pedroso’s Pizza Square Pie Trailer, opened at Round Rock Tavern at 113 West Main Street, on January 20. Per the name, the truck serves up square pies such as Sicilian, grandma, and Detroit-style.

International accolade for an Austin bar

Austin cocktail bar the Roosevelt Room made it onto the 50 Best’s Discovery list — where the ranking organization highlights the best restaurants, bars, and the such from around the world — which was published this week. The writeup highlights its atmosphere and wide-ranging cocktail list.

National accolades for Texas winery

Hill Country winery Wedding Oak won a bunch of awards at the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition. Seven of its wines were recognized, including a Best of Class for its 2021 tempranillo, a gold for its 2021 sangiovese, a silver for its 2021 Red Wing, and a bronze for its 2022 castanet.

More culinary/beverage-oriented scholarship/grants

The Les Dames d’Escoffier’s Austin chapter has opened up applications for its culinary/beverage/related scholarship and grant programs. The deadline is Monday, February 12 with the awardees announced sometime in March.

Austin dance club expands south

Red River club Barbarella is expanding with a second location in San Antonio. The address hasn’t been revealed yet but it should open sometime in February, per My SA.

Tracking Austin drink events

Newer East Austin bar Murray’s Tavern is hosting a speed bartender competition centered on Irish coffees today. Participating bartenders will race to make Irish coffee cocktails in 90 seconds or less. And then, people from the famed San Francisco bar the Buena Vista Cafe will be there making their also famous Irish coffees. The event, hosted with whiskey brand Lost Irish, starts at 7 p.m.

Downtown cocktail bar Small Victory is now going back to being open to walk-ins starting as of January 23. But also, given that the space is limited, larger groups can book advanced reservations.