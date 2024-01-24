 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Eight Austin Chefs and Restaurants Make It to James Beard Award’s Semifinalist List of 2024

Ramen Del Barrio, and chefs from Canje, Con Todo, and more all were recognized

by Missy Frederick
A hand holding a Beards medal
A James Beard Award medal.
Jeff Schear/Getty Images for The James Beard Foundation
Missy Frederick is the Cities Director for Eater.

The 2024 James Beard Awards semifinalists announcement is out, and eight restaurants and chefs from Austin are recognized.

In the Best Chef, Texas category, five Austin chefs made the cut, including:

Meanwhile, Austin chefs were recognized in three other categories:

  • Austin ramen destination Ramen Del Barrio from chef Christopher Krinsky — which was a 2023 Eater Award winner — is in the running for Best New Restaurant.
  • Mariela Camacho of bakery Comadre Panadería, a 2021 Eater Award winner, was given a nod in the Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker category.
  • The Outstanding Wine and Beverage category saw pizza and wine restaurant Bufalina make the long list, overseen by Rania Zayyat, Brianna Leahy, Lauren Williamso, and owner Steven Dilley.

The rest of the Texas category includes the following chefs: Thomas Bille, Belly of the Beast, Spring; Emmanuel Chavez, Tatemó, Houston; Mark Clayton, Squable, Houston; Christopher Cullum, Cullum’s Attaboy, San Antonio; Victoria Elizondo, Cochinita & Co., Houston; Alexandra Gates, Cochineal, Marfa; Andrew Ho, Andrew Samia, and Sean Wen, Curry Boys BBQ, San Antonio; Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin, Best Quality Daughter, San Antonio; El Paso; Misti Norris, Petra & the Beast, Dallas; Ana Liz Pulido, Ana Liz Taqueria, Mission; Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman, José, Dallas; Regino Rojas, Purépecha, Dallas; Arnulfo Sánchez III, Vaqueros Texas Bar-B-Q, Grapevine; Rich Vana, The Heritage Table, Frisco.

Barbecue restaurant Barbs B Q (which was named one of Eater’s best new restaurants of 2023) in Lockhart appears in the Best New Restaurant category and San Antonio’s Mixtli received an Outstanding Restaurant nod.

This larger list will be narrowed down to a list of finalists on Wednesday, April 3. Winners will be announced at a gala event on Monday, June 10 in Chicago.

In 2023, while there were six Austin semifinalists, none made it through to the finalist round. That same year, Austin Mexican restaurant Joe’s Bakery won the foundation’s Classic Restaurant Award for the Texas region.

In 2022, Austin chef Iliana de la Vega of Oaxcacan restaurant El Naranjo was the first winner of the brand-new Best Chef, Texas category. In the same ceremony, Austin chef Edgar Rico of Mexican restaurant Nixta Taqueria won the Emerging Chef category.

Other previous Austin-based James Beard Award winners include Aaron Franklin in 2015, Paul Qui in 2012, and Tyson Cole in 2011 (a tie with Saipin Chutima of Lotus of Siam in Las Vegas).

Disclosure: Some Vox Media staff members are part of the voting body for the James Beard Foundation Awards.

Foursquare

Bufalina

2215 East Cesar Chavez Street, , TX 78702 (512) 394-5337 Visit Website
Foursquare

Birdie's

2944 East 12th Street, , TX 78702 Visit Website

Mum Foods [Pecan Springs-Springdale]

5811 Manor Road, Austin, Texas 78723 Visit Website
Foursquare

Ramen Del Barrio

, , Visit Website

Comadre Panadería

1204 Cedar Avenue, , TX 78702 Visit Website
Foursquare

Canje

1914 East 6th Street, , TX 78702 (512) 706-9119 Visit Website
Foursquare

Con Todo

10001 Metric Boulevard, , TX 78758
Foursquare

Barbs B Q

102 East Market Street, Lockhart, Texas 78644 Visit Website

Suerte

1800 East 6th Street, , TX 78702 (512) 522-3031 Visit Website

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

Austin Chef and Author Focuses on Wild Turkeys for His Next Cookbook

By Nadia Chaudhury

A New East Austin Wine Bar Wants to Feel Like an Inviting ‘Small Great Gatsby’

By Nadia Chaudhury

Where to Ring in Lunar New Year With Food in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Where to Celebrate Mardi Gras and Fat Tuesday in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

A New Cafe, Cocktail Bar, Sports Pub, and Pickleball Destination Is Opening in Far South Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

The Best Things Eater Austin Editors Ate This Week: Flavorful Mexican Shrimp and Eggy Texas Brunch

By Eater Staff