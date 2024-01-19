Another Hot Pot Restaurant Contender Will Open in North Austin

2024 seems to be the year of hot pot in Austin. Another chain plans on opening its first location in the city this year. This time, it is Happy Lamb Hot Pot, which will be found in North Austin at 13343 North Highway 183, Suite 290, opening sometime in early 2024, as reported by What Now Austin.

The chain is actually the sibling company to the the international chain Little Sheep Mongolian Hot Pot, per Eater Boston. Little Sheep actually had a location in Austin’s West Campus neighborhood from 2016 to 2019. It closed because the manager said it wasn’t making that much money.

Happy Lamb focuses on Northern-style Chinese hot pot, with broths and soups like the spicy marrow or the tomato; thinly sliced meats like beef, lamb, and pork; other meaty items like seafood, meatballs, and pastes; vegetables; noodles; tofu; and more. Typically ingredients are available a la carte, but there is sometimes an all-you-can-eat lunch special.

This Austin one would be the national chain’s fifth Texas location, with two in Houston (one of which actually took over what had been a Little Sheep space) and two in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

In Boston, there had been a lawsuit filed by staffers current and former against Happy Lamb for alleged labor violations, which was settled in 2019.

In the same neighborhood as this forthcoming Austin Happy Lamb is a new location of Northern Californian-based Chinese restaurant Si Jie Special Noodle, which opened earlier this month.

And then in related hot pot news, national chain K Pot Korean BBQ & Hot Pot opened its first of two planned Austin locations also this month in Sunset Valley, with all-you-can-eat hot pot and Korean barbecue.