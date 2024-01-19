Turns Out East Austin Beer Garden Koko’s Is Closed and Will Move to a New Location

East Austin brewery-slash-beer garden-slash-restaurant Koko’s Bavarian, which had been temporarily closed since last summer, is going to move into a new location. This is according to an interview given by co-partner Jesse Herman to the Austin Business Journal.

When Koko’s closed in June 2023, it had been pegged as a temporary shutter for renovations and maintenance updates. The restaurant has been opening in stadiums and arenas throughout America, including Austin’s Moody Center.

Austin bakery location shutter

Austin bakery mini-chain Tiny Pies closed down its West Lake Hills location this week. Its last day of service at 3736 Bee Caves Road, Suite 8 — a shared space with smoothie and açaí bowl chain Blenders & Bowls — was on January 18. The Instagram post announcement explained that co-owners Amanda Bates and Kit Seay decided to close this location so that they can “creat[e] more opportunities for growth in 2024.” There are still two bakeries open in Austin and one in Waco; and Blenders remains open too.

Austin’s Caribbean restaurant gets national attention

Austin chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph is the star of a New York Times article about Caribbean cuisine in America. The chef recounts how he came to open his Caribbean by way of Guyana restaurant Canje in Austin — under the Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group — in October 2021. (It won an Eater Award for best new restaurant of 2022.)

New bakery home

Nordic bakery pop-up the Fika Table has partnered with Malone Speciality Coffee in Wells Branch at 14735 Bratton Lane, Suite 210 as of January 15. The baked goods are available at the cafe’s counter

San Antonio food hall restaurant shutter and opening

San Antonio restauranter Nicola Black closed down her food stall restaurant, Mi Roti, in the Bottling Department in the Pearl District at the end of 2023. However, she’s turning the space into a new restaurant, Freight Chicken, with fried chicken, which opened on January 13. Black also owns acclaimed Jamaican restaurant the Jerk Shack, which was named one of Eater’s best new restaurants of 2019.

Want to apply for a culinary grant?

The Texas Food & Wine Alliance has opened up the application process for its annual culinary grant program. For people who want more information, there will be a virtual information session on Tuesday, January 23 and an in-person one at Drink.Well on Wednesday, January 24. The nonprofit is accepting applications through Sunday, February 4. The awardees will be announced on Wednesday, April 10.

Tracking Austin food events

Austin chef Chanda Mau is hosting her first Cambodian food pop-up today. Ming Da’s Cambodian Kitchen will take place at East Austin cafe Terrazzo Tea at 1923 East Seventh Street on Friday, January 19 from 5 to 9 p.m. The menu includes chicken curry, lort cha (a stir-fried pork and noodle dish), and her signature pork/taro/mushroom/noodle egg rolls.

East Riverside Austin coffee shop/bar Buzz Mill is celebrating its 11th anniversary with a party on Saturday, January 20. There will be food and drink specials, as well as screenings of This Is Spinal Tap and School of Rock, a Spinal Tap cover band, and a DJ. It runs from 4:20 p.m. to midnight.

Downtown seafood restaurant Bill’s Oyster is launching a guest chef series this winter. Participating chefs will offer up special dish specials to its regular dinner menu during those designated Tuesdays. The first already happened on January 16 with New Orleans-ish restaurant Uptown Sports Club’s chef de cuisine Rene Garza. The next ones include French restaurant Justine’s executive chef Justin Huffman on January 23; modern Chinese restaurant Zoé Tong’s co-owners and co-chefs Simone Tong and Matthew Hyland on January 30; Mexican Japanese restaurant Ramen del Barrio’s chef and owner Chris Krinsky on February 6; and ends with Mexican restaurant Suerte’s chef de cuisine Taylor Chambers on February 20. The dishes will be available for dinner service from 4:30 to 10 p.m.

