San Antonio Chef Steve McHugh’s Austin Restaurant and Bar Close Suddenly

The chef’s downtown Austin hotel restaurant Luminaire and rooftop bar Las Bis at the Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin shuttered after less than a year

by Nadia Chaudhury Updated

A plate of steaks.
Steaks from Luminaire.
Mary Whitten
Nadia Chaudhury is the editor of Eater Austin covering food and pop culture, as well as a photographer, writer, and frequent panel moderator and podcast guest.

San Antonio chef Steve McHugh’s two first-time Austin restaurants — New Texan restaurant Luminaire and rooftop bar Las Bis in the Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin hotel in downtown — closed suddenly this year. The last day of services for both businesses was on January 1, 2024.

A rep for the Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue hotel passed along a statement about the shutter on January 18. The company wrote that “we are thankful for our collaboration with Chef McHugh” and that “we can confirm our hotel and Landrace [Group, LLC] have decided to part ways.”

Currently on the Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin’s website, there are no longer any mentions of Luminaire and Las Bis. Instead, the dining/drinking spaces are referred to as the “rooftop bar” and the “8th & Congress” restaurant, which are still open and serving general American food and beverages. The hotel will turn the existing restaurant and bar into something new, which will be announced later.

McHugh opened Luminaire and Las Bis in February 2023, with a focus on Texas cuisines, ingredients, and techniques, but with Spanish leanings. He and his team were also in charge of the hotel’s room service and banquet menus. These had been his first and only Austin restaurants.

Eater reached out to McHugh’s team for further information. His rep shared a press release titled “Change of Hands,” which said that McHugh “completed his endeavors” with the restaurant. It notes that the chef “concluded his advisory and leadership role” at the restaurants and hotel and that Luminaire and Las Bis “are moving onto the next phase.” The statement describes the partnership as a “collaborative and amicable relationship focused on a shared goal of bringing exciting, new dining offerings to downtown Austin.”

McHugh opened his first restaurant, Cured — with an emphasis on charcuterie — in San Antonio’s Pearl development in 2013. Since then, he’s been nominated for a James Beard Award multiple times. He also opened a San Antonio hotel restaurant within the Thompson, Landrace, in 2021. The chef is also publishing his first cookbook this year, Cured: Cooking With Ferments, Pickles, Preserves, & More.

Update, 2:31 p.m.: This article, originally published at 2:23 p.m., has been updated to include comments from Steve McHugh’s team and to clarify that the hotel is referring to the Landrace Group, LLC, not the restaurant of the same name.

