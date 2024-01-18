 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Northern California Chinese Noodle Restaurant Expands Into Texas

Si Jie Special Noodle serves up noodle soups, soup dumplings, and much more in far northwest Austin

by Nadia Chaudhury
A bowl of noodles, eggs, tofu, and meat.
Noodles from Si Jie Special Noodle.
Si Jie Special Noodle
Nadia Chaudhury is the editor of Eater Austin covering food and pop culture, as well as a photographer, writer, and frequent panel moderator and podcast guest.

A Northern California Chinese mini-chain restaurant opened its first Texas location this year. Si Jie Special Noodle opened its new Austin restaurant at 13729 Research Boulevard in the far northwest area on January 4.

Si Jie Special Noodle’s menu features an array of Chinese and pan-Asian dishes such as. Yes, there’s a lot of noodles, where the dish is cooked in the stone pot-style — which makes use of stones in the pot to maintain a hot temperature. There are options like beef, lamb, fish, and crawfish.

Non-noodle items include dumplings and bao (soup dumplings too), meat kebabs, vegetables like eggplants and corn, tofu, and other entrees like barbecued seafood/meat, wok-fried dishes, and much more.

Owner, founder. and CEO Amy started her first restaurant in 1995. She started Si Jie Special Noodle in 2022. She also runs Pan-Fried Dumplings in Newark, California; karaoke bar Golden Lounge KTV and on-site barbecue restaurant Always Cool BBQ in Fremont, California. Si Jie Special Noodle has locations elsewhere in the Bay Area of California.

The Austin Si Jie Special Noodle is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Takeout orders can be placed online or in person; there are indoor dine-in services.

Si Jie Special Noodle [Austin]

13729 Research Boulevard, Austin, Texas 78750 Visit Website

