Austin Restaurants Are Closing or Shortening Hours Due to Freezing Temperatures

Austin is in the middle of its first hard freeze of the year, where temperatures dropped to below freezing with even lower wind chills starting on on Sunday, January 13. The cold continues through early Wednesday, January 17. While thankfully there hasn’t been much ice out there, it’s still very cold. So in light of safety for staffers and diners (or due to frozen water pipes), many Austin restaurants, food trucks, and bars have decided to adjust hours and operations this week.

Eater Austin is tracking these winter freeze-related closures and adjusted hours below.

Temporary Closures on January 16, 2024

ATX Shoyu Sugar: The Hawaiian truck is closed today. (9313 Anderson Mill Road, Springwoods)

Alzer’s BBQ: The halal barbecue restaurant is closed today. (109 Cypress Creek Road, Suite B7, Cedar Park)

Armadillo Den: The mostly outdoors bar is closed today because of frozen pipes. (10106 Menchaca Road, Far South Austin)

Artipasta: The Italian truck is closed today, but its takeout/delivery location up in the Linc remains open. (7800 South First Street, Far South Austin)

Asador: All locations of the taco spot closed on January 15 through today. (multiple locations)

Better Half: The all-day restaurant is closed today. (406 Walsh Street, West Austin)

Bureau de Poste: The French restaurant closed on January 15, which continues through today. It plans on reopening on Wednesday, January 17. (4300 Speedway, Hyde Park)

Con Todo: The food truck is closed today, but will reopen tomorrow, Wednesday, January 17. (10001 Metric Boulevard, North Austin)

Cuantos Tacos and Cuantas Hamburguesas: The sibling trucks are closed on January 16 through Wednesday, January 17, with a plan to reopen on Thursday, January 18. (1108 East 12th Street, Central East Austin)

Devil May Care: The lounge is closed today. (500 West Sixth Street,, Downtown)

Discada: The taco truck is closed today with a plan to reopen on Wednesday, January 17. (1319 Rosewood Avenue, Central East Austin)

Dolce Neve: Both locations of the gelato shop are closed today with a plan to reopen on Wednesday, January 17. (1713 South First Street, Bouldin Creek; 1109 East Fifth Street, East Austin)

Donn’s Depot: The dive bar’s winter freeze break started on January 14 and runs through January 16, with a plan to reopen on Wednesday, January 17. (1600 West Fifth Street, Clarksville)

Easy Tiger: The beer garden/bakery is keeping its East Austin location closed from January 15 through today, with a plan to reopen on Wednesday, January 17. (1501 East Seventh Street, East Austin)

Feng Cha: The bubble tea cafe’s Austin locations closed on January 15, which continues to today. (multiple locations)

El Alma: The Mexican restaurant’s Bouldin Creek neighborhood location has been closed since January 15 because it doesn’t have hot water. The Westgate location is still open. (1025 Barton Springs Road, Bouldin Creek)

Fleet Coffee: The food truck location of the cafe is closed today. The Webberville physical location remains open. (2806 Manor Road, Cherrywood)

Flo’s Wine Bar and Allday Pizza: The wine bar/shop and this location of the pizzeria are closed today, with a plan to reopen on Wednesday, January 17. . Allday’s East Sixth location remains open. (3111 West 35th Street, Tarrytown)

Hank’s: The all-day cafe closed early on Monday, January 15 and remains closed today. (5811 Berkman Drive, Windsor Park)

Huckleberry: The seafood truck is closed today. (440 East Saint Elmo Road, East Congress)

La Santa Barbacha: The barbacoa truck is closed today. (2806 Manor Road, Cherrwood)

Manana, Maie Day, and Otoko: The South Congress Hotel restaurants closed on January 15 because of a frozen hot water heater, which continues today. (1603 South Congress Avenue, Travis Heights)

Meanwhile Brewing: The brewery and food truck hub closed on January 15 and is closed today. It’s also closed on Wednesday, January 17 because of a private event, and will reopen to the public on Thursday, January 18. (3901 Promontory Point Drive, McKinney)

Mochinut: The sweets shop within the Hana World Market food court is closed today and plans on reopening on Wednesday, January 17. (1700 West Parmer Lane, Suite 100, Scofield Farm)

Nomade: The Mexican seafood-ish restaurant closed on January 14, and will remains o through today. It plans on reopening on Wednesday, January 17. (1506 South First Street, Bouldin Creek)

Norte ATX: The taco truck at Hi Sign Brewing is closed today. (730 Shady Lane, Govalle)

Paprika: The taco truck is closed today. (6519 North Lamar Boulevard, Highland)

Rocheli Patisserie: The French bakery is closed today. (1212 Chicon Street, Central East Austin)

Spicy Boys: All locations of the fried chicken-ish food truck are closed today. (multiple locations)

Stiles Switch: Both locations of the barbecue restaurant are closed today. (6610 N Lamar Boulevard, Brentwood; 166 Hargraves Drive, Suite G100, Dripping Springs)

Texas French Bread: The now-alfresco restaurant is closed today, with a plan to reopen tomorrow at the delayed 10 a.m. (2900 Rio Grande Street, Heritage)

Vaquero Taquero: Both locations of the Mexican taco restaurant are closed today, with a plan to reopen on Wednesday, January 17. (104 East 31st Street, North Campus; 603 Sabine Street, Downtown)

Veracruz All Natural: The food truck locations of the taco spot (Tarrytown, East Austin, Radio Coffee on South Lamar and in McKinney) are closed today. (multiple locations)

Yeni’s Fusion: Both locations of the Indonesian food truck are closed today and will be closed on Wednesday, January 17 and will reopen on Thursday, January 18. (6507 Burnet Road, Brentwood; 510 West Oltorf Street, Bouldin Creek)

Adjusted Hours on January 16, 2024

Easy Tiger: The beer garden/bakery is shortening its hours of operations at the Linc and South Lamar, closing after lunch services. (6406 North I-35 Frontage Road, Linc; 3508 South Lamar Boulevard, South Austin)

Koriente: The pan-Asian restaurant had to close at 1 p.m. because of water issues. (621 East Seventh Street, Downtown)

Radio Coffee: The cafe/bar/food truck hub is shortening its hours to 9 a.m. to 7 a.m. at both locations. (4204 Menchaca Road, South Lamar; 3504 Montopolis Drive, McKinney)

Suerte and Este: The sibling Mexican restaurants decided to close early at 9 p.m. (1800 East Sixth Street, East Austin; 2113 Manor Road, Cherrywood)

Sugar Mama’s Bakeshop: The bakery is shortening its hours from noon to 4 p.m. with a limited in-person pickup selection. (1905 South First Street, Bouldin Creek)

Teaspoon Austin: The bubble tea cafe has shortened hours today from noon to 7:30 p.m. (10515 North Mopac Expressway, Suite B215, North Austin)

Wu Chow: The North Lamar location of the Chinese restaurant won’t open for lunch, but will open for dinner. (3800 North Lamar Blvd, Suite 170, Rosedale)

Zilker Brewing Co.: The brewery has shortened hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today. (1701 East Sixth Street, East Austin)

Update, 3:07 p.m.: This guide, originally published at 10:38 a.m., has been updated to include additional places with closures and/or adjusted hours.