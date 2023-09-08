Austin’s Drive-In Movie Theater Is Reopening in a New Location

The Mueller location of Austin drive-in movie theater Blue Starlite Drive-In is moving to a larger location. It will open on Friday, September 29 at Veterans of Foreign Wars (V.F.W.) Capital City Post 8787 at 500 VFW Road, though there will be preview showings before then. The new site will have 10 acres for multiple screens, drink service, and amenities like RV hook-up areas, party halls, and a miniature race track.

Shake Shack to open in Round Rock and Cedar Park

Burger chain Shake Shack is opening two locations in Williamson County, with one in Cedar Park and the other in Round Rock, as reported by the Austin Business Journal. The Round Rock location will open at 1402 North I-35 in the fall, joining the two current locations at the Domain and on South Lamar.

Texas Hill Country Wine Industry Scholarships open

Texas residents enrolled in a school program related to the wine industry can apply for a scholarship from Texas Hill Country Wineries now through November 1. The program has given over $70,000 in scholarships since its founding in 2016.

Moonshine Bar & Grill celebrates 20 years

Downtown Southern restaurant Moonshine Bar & Grill turned 20 years old on September 5. It will host a celebratory menu the rest of the month with specials from its original menu, like a flat iron steak with blue cheese butter and Port sauce.