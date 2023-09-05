Whataburger Opens First Digital Kitchen in Westlake

Texas burger chain Whataburger opened its first digital kitchen — a restaurant where food is ordered and delivered without interacting with staff — today. The digital kitchen is open at 3201 Bee Caves Road in Rollingwood. Though staffed by about 50 people, the new restaurant has customers place orders online or via the Whataburger app and pick up food in a “digital pickup lane” (don’t call it a drive-thru) from temperature-controlled lockers. There are also kiosks to place orders onsite. The restaurant is cashless and there is no dining room. The Whataburger Digital Kitchen is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Selena Gomez’s favorite Veracruz taco is the migas poblanas

Taco experts Veracruz Tacos posted a photo on Instagram from when they cooked for Selena Gomez, and shared that her favorite taco was the migas poblanas.

Con Madre eyes Dallas expansion

Con Madre Kitchen, the taco spot that has been a standby in South Austin for over a decade, is looking to expand to Dallas and has started a GoFundMe to do so. Owner Maria Garcia had previous plans to expand that were derailed due to a car accident, so her son started the fundraiser for her birthday, which is Thursday. If successful, the Dallas location will be in Oaklawn on Wycliff Street.

Thai Fresh chef resumes cooking classes

Chef Jam Sanitchat of excellent Bouldin Creek restaurant Thai Fresh, is bringing back her in-person cooking classes at Confituras this month. Attendees will learn how to make dishes like lemongrass soup and mango sticky rice. Classes are $105 per person and are held Tuesday evenings from 6- 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

Mean-Eyed Cat owners opening new brewpub in Northeast Austin

Next summer will bring new brewpub, Old Gregg, to a mixed-use business park at 1900 East Howard Lane. Matt Luckie and Max Moreland, the owner and operating partner of Mean Eyed Cat, respectively, have teamed up with brewmasters Kirby Kirkconnell and Matt Couch on the new pub, which will have its own line of beer and serve other drinks.

Update, 11:44am - This article has been updated to add that Whataburger Digital Kitchen will have kiosks.