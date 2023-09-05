Farmers Market Salsa Stand Opens a New Late-Night Mexican Food Truck in East Austin

Farmers market stand and pop-up Que Sazon Foods is opening a new food truck this month. Clandestino Mex Street Food will be found at the patio of East Austin venues and bars Volstead Longe and Hotel Vegas at 1500 East Sixth Street starting on Friday, September 8.

Clandestino’s menu focuses on Mexican comfort food. The main offering will be tacos, but there will be other dishes such as tostadas, quesadillas, and tacos dorados. Que Sazon’s known for its retail salsas and pop-up events where it served up chilaquiles.

Co-owners and couple chef Alejandro Macias and Jennifer Camacho wanted to open Clandestino as a way to focus on their Chicano identity, as Camacho writes to Eater. Macias is from Monterrey in the Mexican state of Nuevo León, and Camacho is from Ciudad Juárez in the Mexican state of Chihuahua. The food truck is their way of “celebrating immigrants and immigrant food,” she writes.

The actual name Clandestino works twofold for the couple. First, it’s the the Spanish word for “clandestine,” which to them means “something that is hidden or kept secret,” as she explains, which they see as describing the complicated way that immigration works in America. “We do not shy away from the experiences of thousands of immigrants in the United States,” Camacho writes.

And then, the name also refers to the temporarily status of food trucks and vendors, “that fleeting permanence of street food vendors where you don’t know if they’ll be able to open,” Camacho writes. For example, when the New York City Sanitation forced Latin American street food vendors to close last month.

When Clandestino opens, its hours will be from 7 p.m. to midnight Thursday, 7 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and then from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Macias started Que Sazon in Monterrey, Mexico with his mother Doña Blanca as a traditional Mexican fondita (restaurant) in 1998. He reopened the business as a farmers market stand in Austin in 2021.