Holiday Dive Bar Lala’s Is Going to Open in South Austin

Brentwood Christmas-forever dive bar Lala’s is going to open a second location down in South Austin, as reported by Austin Business Journal. It’ll be found at 3008 Davis Lane starting something in 2024.

The new Lala’s, named Lala’s South Pole, will include the same festive decor, drinks, and food from Texas pizzeria mini-chain Brooklyn Pie Co., like the original bar. Its parent company FBR Management Group told the publication they signed a one-year lease. Lala’s opened in 1972 on Justin Lane by owner Frances Lala. She sold the bar in 2015 to FBR Management

FBR is also opening a new brewpub in northeast Austin, Old Gregg, also as reported by Austin Business Journal. That will be found at 1900 East Howard Lane.

New wine restaurant owner

South Lamar wine restaurant Aviary Wine & Kitchen has a new owner, as reported by Statesman. Mike Smith, who actually took over Italian restaurant Andiamo earlier this summer, bought the business in August. Both The new restaurants are now under Smith’s new hospitality group, Hearth and Counter, with co-partner Chris Ragland. Aviary’s co-owners Marco Fiorilo and John Coronado decided to sell to the group because business was bad with the pandemic and the hot summer. Chef Andre Molina left the restaurant after the purchase, but wine director Alex Bell is still on the team. Running the kitchen are previous sous chefs Zakk Pollard and Daniel Garr, along with new chef Steven Dziewanowski.

Statesman reports that Fiorilo will continue to run bagel truck Wham Bam Bagels & Coffee and that Coronado is now the manager of Top Chef contender Jo Chan’s new French restaurant, Bureau de Poste, which is opening next week. Fiorilo and Coronado opened Aviary as a furniture store in 2006, added wine and snacks in 2009,and then fully revamped it as Aviary Wine & Kitchen in 2017.

Tracking Austin food-related openings

A family-friendly virtual golf spot with food and drink opened in the Milwood neighborhood this month. Pin Seeker’s Golf Lounge is found at 6001 West Parmer Lane, Suite 230 as of September 25. There are virtual golfing simulation bays, plus other sports in similar setups like hockey, baseball, football, and what it is calling zombie football. or food, there are sandwiches and snacks; for drinks there are beers and wines. It’s hosting an opening party on Saturday, September 30 with competitions, raffles, and food/drink specials. Its hours are from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and then from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Tracking Austin food events

Tarrytown wine bar Flo’s is teaming up with seafood restaurant Garbo’s for a UT Austin Longhorns versus Kansas Jayhawks’s tailgate this weekend. On deck will be raw oysters and caviar bumps on Saturday, September 30 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Tracking not-Austin restaurant openings

A new Japanese restaurant opened in San Antonio earlier this week. Nineteen Hyaku is found in the Government Hill neighborhood at 1900 Broadway Street, Suite 119 as of September 27. The a la carte and omakase restaurant, led by chef de cuisine Ruben Pantaleon, has dishes such as like sushi, hand rolls, noodles (like the duck soba), meats (wagyu steak), and other dishes. The 10-course omakase includes nigiri, wagyu, and optional sake pairings. Then there are cocktails, beer, wine, and sake. It’s part of the San Antonio group Carpenter Carpenter Hospitality. Its hours are from 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, and then 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday.

And then, out in San Marcos, new restaurant Tarbox & Brown opened in Kissing Tree Community, a development for people 55 years and older. The restaurant is open to the public as of September 20, serving general comfort food dishes like burgers, breakfast tacos, and country-fried steak. There are also beers, wines, and cocktails. It’s open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday.

Sushi barbecue bite

Omakase restaurant Sushi|Bar ATX added a dish made with an ingredient from Austin smoked meats restaurant Terry Black’s Barbecue. The resulting item is a cold-smoked ocean trout served with bacon jam, pickled cornichon, and a glaze made from Terry Black’s barbecue sauce. It’ll be available throughout the fall season.

