UT Football Player Opens Turkey Comfort Food Truck on Riverside

University of Texas at Austin freshman Longhorn football player Deandre Moore opened a new food truck in the Riverside neighborhood. Jive Turkey is found on 1637 East Riverside Drive as of August 27.

Jive Turkey’s small menu focuses on comfort food made with turkey. There are three dishes: the Jive Burger, the Jive Turkey (a Thanksgiving-inspired cornbread bowl with turkey, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, gravy, and cranberry sauce), and the OJ Jive (a deep-fried turkey taco that inspired the truck in the first place). There’s also Kool-Aid and Jell-O, and plans to add to the menu seasonally.

Moore’s mother Taleea Moore is the chef at the truck. At home, she was known for swapping beef in recipes for leaner turkey, which led to the inspiration for the truck. He hopes to also add a philanthropic component to his truck, starting with donating food to unhoused individuals during Thanksgiving this year, with more efforts to come.

Deandre Moore is able to open the truck using his name, image, and likeness (NIL), thanks to a 2021 NCAA rule that allows college athletes to pursue such opportunities. It’s the same rule that allowed former Longhorn and current Atlanta Falcon player Bijan Robinson to create a mustard.

Jive Turkey’s hours are from 5 p.m. to midnight Sunday through Friday, with Saturdays off during football season.