A New Stylish Lounge-y Bar Opens in Downtown Austin With Punch Bowls and Cocktails

A new bar with goals of becoming a neighborhood spot made its way into downtown Austin earlier this month. Marlow Bar opened at 700 East Sixth Street as of September 17.

The casual bar serves house cocktails. There’s the Terrazzo Backup Plan, with rum, sotol, gentian, watermelon, spices, and egg whites; the Fruity Pebble with vodka, a seasonal fruit, coriander, lime and soda; the Depth of Feel with rye whiskey, an aperitivo, an amaro, bitters, and a citrus oil; and then the Chickee Sunday with bourbon, Italian bitters, guava, and lemon; among others.

Marlow also serves larger punches that will change weekly, served in vintage bowls. Rounding out the drinks are shots paired with beers, Texas beers available in bottles and cans, and wines by the glass or bottle. Plus the bar will make whatever drinks people want (the spirits list has a heavy emphasis on bourbons and mezcals).

For now, Marlow doesn’t have any food available. However, there are plans to host pop-ups, and later on, build out the patio and host food trucks.

Marlow took over what had been the Edwin’s Sports Bar and the Waller Ballroom space. The resulting space is lounge-ish with sofas, arm chairs, and bar seats in an open room with brick walls, a tiled bar, and lots of plants.

Behind Marlow Bar are co-owners and co-operators Mike DeBonville (it’s named after his daughter) and Joe Schumacher (who formed Fresh Air Hospitality to organize the bar), along with Wade McElroy.

Marlow’s hours are from 3 p.m. to midnight Tuesday through Thursday, 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and then from 2 p.m. to midnight Sunday.

