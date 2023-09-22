Torchy’s Is Testing Out New Tacos in Austin With Fried Chicken and Fried Mahi Mahi

Austin-born national fast-casual chain Torchy’s Tacos is testing out new dishes right now at two Austin-area restaurants now through the end of 2023. The menu includes:

The Threesome with its green chile queso, guacamole, and choice of sauce

Baja fish, with fried mahi mahi, a cabbage slaw, cotija cheese, pickled onions, chipotle sauce, a lime wedge, and cilantro

The Fo Sho, with avocado, refried pinto beans, grilled onions/peppers, rice, grilled corn relish, crispy onions, diablo sauce, and cilantro

The Hogfather with pork carnitas, bacon, crispy onions, cotija cheese, grilled corn relish, teriyaki sauce, cilantro, and the Diablo sauce

The Cougar with smoked beef brisket, crispy onions, grilled corn relish, chipotle and barbecue sauces, and cilantro

The Pile Driver (which had been a previous taco of the month) with fried chicken, pickled onions, cotija cheese, poblano cabbage slaw, chipotle sauce, and bacon-bourbon marmalade,

The Mad Cow (also a taco of the month) with marinated and grilled steak, refried pinto beans, grilled corn relish, cheeses, chipotle sauce, and cilantro

It’s currently available at the Oaks at Slaughter restaurant at 8601 South Congress Avenue, Suite 250 in far south Austin as of September 20. And then, when the currently-temporarily-closed Lakeway restaurant reopens on Wednesday, September 27 at 1945 Medical Drive, Suite 100, it’ll serve the same menu.

Brisket! Croissants!

Rosedale New Orleans-ish restaurant and bakery Epicerie and barbecue restaurant Franklin are collaborating on a meaty baked good for the fall. The result is a croissant with brisket, candied jalapenos, cream, cheese, and a watermelon rind relish. The item is available now through mid-October, available at Epicerie.

A seafood shutter

Mini-seafood chain restaurant Shuck Me closed its only Austin location at 10817 RM 2222 in the Westlake neighborhood as of September 10, as reported by Community Impact. It had opened in April 2022.

Tracking Central Texas openings

A new winery is opening out in the Hill Country today. Invention Vineyards is found at 4222 South State Highway 16, Fredericksburg starting on Friday, September 22. On deck will be blended Texas wines and old-world styles, available through the tasting room. It’s part of the Heath Family Brands portfolio, which includes Grape Creek Vineyards, Jenblossom Cellars, and Heath Sparkling Wines.

Fast-casual chain burger chain Mighty Fine opened its sixth Austin restaurant on on September 21 in Hutto at 310 Ed Schmidt Boulevard.

Related 11 Very Buttery and Very Flaky Croissants in Austin

Best of Austin dining voting

Local alt-weekly Austin Chronicle has announced the finalists for its annual Best of Austin: Restaurants edition this week. People can vote in the categories now through midnight on Monday, October 3. The winners will be announced on Thursday, November 3.

New film festival beer

Austin brewery Independence Brewing created a new beer for film festival Fantastic Fest, which is happening right now. The Occult Classic IPA is available at Alamo Drafthouse locations in Texas and all participating festival venues this month until it’s all gone.

Related 17 of the Finest Seafood Restaurants in Austin