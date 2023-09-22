Easy Vibes Austin Bar Opens With Champagne, Martinis With Caviar, and Ramos Gin Fizzes

A new East Austin bar with casual easy vibes opened this month. Daydreamer is found at 1708 East Sixth Street starting on Friday, September 22 in the East Cesar Chavez neighborhood. And popular New York-style pizzeria Allday Pizza will open its second location there starting on Saturday, November 4.

Daydreamer’s cocktail menu includes drinks like Ramos gin fizz; the Studio 54, a take on the gin martini with sherry; the Endless Summer with rum, a watermelon shrub, and Aperol; and the Night Market with vodka, coconut, lemongrass, like, and Thai bitters. Classic drinks span the choose-your-own martini with optional spoon of caviar; to others like the Parisian gin and tonic and the Grasshopper. Nonalcoholic beverages include the Beyond the Sea made with boozeless spirit Seedlip’s Spice 94 (allspice, cardamom, citrus flavors), a salted yuzu cordial, nori, and seltzer. There’s also a frozen strawberry Aperol spritz. The champagne section includes a list of 12 bottles ranging from $99 to $160 (with one available by the glass), as well as other wines by the glass, sparkling wines, aperitifs, digestifs, and beers.

And then, Allday Pizza will operate out of a trailer behind the bar serving slices. Expect its regular menu of pizza topped with stracciatella, pepperoni and pepperoncini, the lemon pepper panko-tomato, and more. Rounding out the pizza, the bar will also offer tinned sardines, caviar, and Zapp’s chips.

Allday’s opening date at Daydreamer is part of the bar’s grand opening party with DJs and cocktail specials from noon until midnight that Saturday, November 4.

Overseeing Daydream is cocktail director and manager Amanda Carto. She joined the bar after working at hospitality group Pouring With Heart, and had opened its Rainey Street brewery the Stay Put in November 2022. She was also Nickel City’s general manager, and worked at Half Step and Hotel Van Zandt.

Then there’s the bar’s co-partner and wine director Jessica Tantillo, who is also the co-owner of East Austin bar Kitty Cohen’s and High Noon. She had attended the Conrad School of Hotel and Restaurant Management in Houston and the French Culinary Institute in New York. She worked in New York restaurants as well as managed Twin Liquors’s drinks/wholesale operations. At Daydreamer, she oversees the bar’s operations and the wine list.

Also involved in Daydream is co-partner and Tantillo’s husband Jeremy Murray (also co-owner of Kitty Cohen’s and High Noon), Nathan Hill (co-owner and partner of High Noon, Frazier’s, and the White Horse), and Jonathan Faulkner (general manager/director of operations of Kitty). The team had announced their intentions to open Daydreamer back in 2022.

Allday Pizza co-founders Townsend Smith and Daniel Sorg started the pizzeria as a pop-up in 2022. They opened their first physical location within Tarrytown wine bar Flo’s in March.

Daydreamer’s hours are from 3 p.m. to midnight, Monday through Friday, and then from noon to midnight Saturday and Sunday.

Update, November 1, 2:55 p.m.: This article, originally published on September 22, has been updated to include Allday Pizza’s opening date at Daydreamer.