Austin Brewery Circle Brewing Company Is Closing

While the microbrewery’s North Austin taproom is closed already, the Elgin one is staying open this week to sell off beers

by Nadia Chaudhury
A golden beer in a mason jar in front of blue-orange cans of beers.
Circle Brewing’s Ladybird America IPA.
Circle Brewing Company/Facebook


Austin microbrewery Circle Brewing Co. is closing this week. The original brewery and taproom location at 2340 West Braker Lane in North Austin is already closed as of Monday, September 18. The Elgin location — east of Austin proper — will try to stay open for through Friday, September 22 at 816 Lexington Road.

The shutter announcement on its website doesn’t give a reason for Circle’s closing. It does detail the brewery’s history, from when co-founders Ben Sabel and Judson Mulherin started brewing in 2008, opened a taproom in 2010, and soon began self-distributing beers. They announced grand plans for a second location out in Elgin in 2019 with the aim of growing crops on-site for beer production and raising animals, but then the pandemic happened, and that taproom opening was delayed to April 2023. They were about to start experimenting with crops this season until the closure. The notice chronicles the changing of the Austin brewery community during that time, from when it was a much smaller space into the massive behemoth it is now.

Eater has reached out for more information.

The Elgin location will stay open to sell off its remaining beer stock, including draft beers and six-packs, as well as merchandise. Its hours will be from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Circle Brewing Company

2340 West Braker Lane, , TX 78758

