Austin Gluten-Free Bakery and Restaurant Wilder Wood Is Closing on East Seventh

Austin gluten-free bakery and restaurant Wilder Wood is closing this month. Its last day at 1300 East Seventh Street will be Monday, September 18 in Central East Austin.

The restaurant has a GoFundMe campaign to provide financial support to Wilder Wood employees. According to that GoFundMe and Wilder Wood’s Instagram, the business is closing because “Austin is changing drastically and survival for small restaurants in a quickly gentrifying neighborhood without the backing of a multi-million dollar restaurant group is becoming more impossible.”

Wilder Wood is actually the second location of the bakery from owner Joan Griffith, the first being Wild Wood which opened on Guadalupe street in 2012. From there, Griffith served a variety of gluten-free baked goods and dishes like pasta, tacos, and fried chicken. The restaurant expanded with Wilder Wood in 2017, with a mostly Tex-Mex menu of burgers, enchiladas, and more (taking over what had been also gluten-free restaurant Silo on 7th). Wild Wood closed in 2019, but no explicit reason was given for it.

The GoFundMe also mentions that a restaurant from New York is taking over the lease.

Wilder Wood had hosted a final party on Sunday, September 17.