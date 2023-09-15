 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Austin Food Truck Spicy Boys Expands Into Smash Burgers in South Austin

Plus, suspended suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton loves fast food, and more news

by Nadia Chaudhury
A burger.
The vegan smash burger at Patty Palace.
Patty Palace
Nadia Chaudhury is the editor of Eater Austin covering food and pop culture, as well as a photographer, writer, and frequent panel moderator and podcast guest.

Fried chicken sandwich truck mini-chain Spicy Boys expanded with a new food truck this month. Patty Palace is found at 440 East St Elmo Road within the St. Elmo Brewing Co. brewery space alongside its sibling truck as of September 7. Patty serves a very simple and short menu: there’s the main Palace Burger, a smash burger available with either one or two beef patties, plus cheese, grilled onions, pickles, and mustard. There are also fries, sauce, and a vegan iteration of the burger. Spicy Boys opened in 2019 by now-closed pan-Asian food truck Soursop in early 2019. The team expanded with three additional trucks throughout Austin. Patty Palace’s hours are from 3 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and then from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday. Takeout orders can be placed online.

Ken Paxton loves fast food

It turns out that suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is in the middle of an impeachment trial, is a big fan of fast food chains. Texas Monthly went through the dense impeachment evidence and uncovered that he often would visit or had meetings at chains like Church’s Texas Chicken, Dunkin’, and Panera Bread.

Another national accolade for an Austin restaurant

Eater Austin’s best new neighborhood wine bar winner of 2021 and Chestnut wine restaurant Birdie’s was named as Food & Wine’s restaurant of the year this week. The writeup highlights food like the beef tartare and general vegetable dishes; the fun wine list; and operating a business that prides itself on offering actual work-life balances for co-owners chef Tracy Malechek-Ezekiel and beverage director Arjav Ezekiel and the team such as its paid-time-off policies, tip pool courtesy of its counter-service model, and health insurance This feature is within the same magazine issue naming the country’s best new chefs, which includes Austin’s Edgar Rico of Nixta Taqueria, announced also this week.

Tracking Mexican Independence Day and related events

The downtown location of taco restaurant Vaquero Taquero is hosting a combination Mexican Independence Day and its second anniversary party. There will be lots of live music, plus food and drinks. It takes place on Saturday starting at 7 p.m. with the last band starting at 11:45 p.m.

East Austin restaurant Ma’Coco is offering free mezcal cocktails courtesy of Dos Hombres during brunch service on Saturday, September 16 from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Far South Austin bar Armadillo Den is hosting the Sazon Latin Food Festival this weekend. On deck will be food vendors serving dishes from the Caribbean, Central American, and South American regions, including Dominican food business Phatty Boy, Brazilian truck Espadas de Brazil, Mexican seafood truck El Marisquero, Puerto Rican truck Del Campo, and Mexican Venezuelan food business Sazon Venemex. There will also be a DJ and family activities. It takes place on Saturday and Sunday, September 16 and 17, from 11 a.m. to 6 .m. each day. Free RSVPs are required.

Tracking other food events

Downtown Austin bar Room 725 within the Fairmont Austin hotel is celebrating its first anniversary by giving guests a free glass of champagne and a gift over the weekend. It’ll be available on Friday and Saturday, September 15 and 16 from 6 to 11 p.m. each day. Reservations are necessary.

Frenchish food truck and downtown food hall stand Austin Rotisserie is offering a collaboration dish with fellow food truck Cuantos Tacos this weekend. The resulting dish is chilaquiles, made with Cuantos’s chips and refried charro beans, Austin Rotisserie’s chicken, and queso fresco, crema, and raw onions. It’s available on Saturday, September 16 at both Cuantos’s Central East Austin location starting at 9 a.m. (with a salsa verde) and Austin Rotisserie’s Fareground location at 11 a.m. (with a salsa verde and a roja salsa).

As part of Austin Mexican restaurant Nixta’s pop-up series as its physical restaurant is in the middle of permittingness, it’ll collaborating with Franklin Barbecue on Sunday, September 17 at 6 p.m.

Round Rock Irish bar and restaurant Cork & Barrel is celebrating both its half-birthday and the fact that it’ll be half-a-year to St. Patrick’s Day in 2024 with a party. There will be special dishes like beer cheese dip, pretzel sticks, hand shepherd’s pies, and vegan smoked sliders; a cornhole tournament, and live Irish music. It takes place on Sunday, September 17 from 3 to 9 p.m.; it’s free to attend with a la carte food and drink purchases.

Bakery pop-up Andrew’s Tiny Bakehouse will happen at Bouldin Creek restaurant Lenoir this weekend. Run by Lenoir chef Andrew Leigh, the menu will include items like milk bread-wrapped hot dogs, along with coffee drinks by Dumm Drinks. It takes place on Saturday and Sunday, September 16 and 17, from 9 a.m. to noon each day.

Foursquare

Nixta Taqueria

2512 East 12th Street, , TX 78702 Visit Website
Foursquare

Franklin Barbecue

900 East 11th Street, , TX 78702 (512) 653-1187 Visit Website

Spicy Boys

1701 East 6th Street, , TX 78702 (512) 538-9658 Visit Website

Room 725

101 Red River Street, , TX 78701 Visit Website
Foursquare

Cuantos Tacos

1108 East 12th Street, , TX 78702 Visit Website
Foursquare

Armadillo Den

10106 Menchaca Road, , TX 78748 (512) 993-2998 Visit Website
Foursquare

Ma'Coco

501 Comal Street, , TX 78702 (512) 829-8226
Foursquare

LENOIR

1807 South 1st Street, , TX 78704 (512) 215-9778 Visit Website
Foursquare

St. Elmo Brewing Company

440 East Saint Elmo Road, , TX 78745 (737) 300-1965 Visit Website
Foursquare

Cork & Barrel

4000 East Palm Valley Boulevard, Round Rock, Texas 78665 Visit Website

Vaquero Taquero [Downtown]

603 Sabine Street , Austin, TX 78701 Visit Website
Foursquare

Birdie's

2944 East 12th Street, , TX 78702 Visit Website

Austin Rotisserie [downtown]

111 Congress Avenue, Austin, Texas 78701 Visit Website

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

The Best Things the Eater Austin Team Ate This Week: a Great Burger and Raw Seafood-Filled Happy Hour

By Eater Staff

Outstanding French Bakery Julie Myrtille Is Opening a New Bakeshop in North Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

A Goth Horror Pop-Up Bar Comes to Austin for Halloween

By Nadia Chaudhury

Zilker Wine Bar Opens a Wine Cave Speakeasy Tasting Room

By Erin Russell

New Austin Food Truck Dishes Out Stuffed Mission-Style Burritos in Rosedale

By Nadia Chaudhury

Mexican Restaurant El Alma Is Taking Over Hyde Park Bar & Grill’s Westgate Space

By Nadia Chaudhury