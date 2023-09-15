Outstanding French Bakery Julie Myrtille Is Opening a New Bakeshop in North Austin

Austin pastry chef Julie Myrtille of her namesake French bakery is opening a brand-new yet similar bakery later this year. The Rose Bakery will be found at 10000 Research Boulevard in the Arboretum starting sometime in October.

Much like the original Julie Myrtille Bakery and farmers market stand, Rose Bakery will offer lots of French baked goods and pastries, as well as some American and English options. Expect canelés, brioches, madeleines, crepes, quiches, macarons, other breads, soups and homemade jams. The physical space will include indoor dine-in areas and a patio.

Myrtille, who is French and has been a member of the Academie Culinaire de France since 2017, started the bakery as an Austin farmers market stand in Austin in 2016. With business partner Melanie Roy, she expanded with the physical space within the Springdale General complex in 2019.

Julie Myrtille Bakery’s Springdale General location will stay open and its various farmers market stands will remain operational.

